The Hotel Item Kelly Ripa Admitted to Swiping Has Me Scratching My Head

I would have never guessed

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 15, 2025
1:00pm
KellyRipa
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Let’s be honest, most of us have probably “borrowed” something from a hotel before checking out. Maybe a few toiletries, a robe or even a pillow if you’re bold. But apparently, celebrities do it too. And Kelly Ripa just revealed the one item she always takes from hotel rooms and it’s definitely not what you’d expect.

During the Live with Kelly and Mark episode that aired Thursday, November 6, Kelly, 55, was joined by a guest co-host filling in for her husband, Mark Consuelos. After making their way to the desk, the two started chatting about a recent headline on the most important item travelers should always bring on a flight. That’s when Ripa made her surprising confession.

GettyImages 2233796463
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney via Getty Images

“You know when you stay at a hotel, there’s always that pen next to the notepad?” she asked, according to People. “Guess what I take.”

“That is the complimentary pen,” Kelly confessed.

Of all the things she could’ve admitted to taking, a pen wasn’t exactly what I expected. Towels, robes, even a couple of K-Cups are items I would have guessed first but nope, it’s pens for Kelly.

She went on to explain, “I travel with an armada of pens.”

“I never, usually, get them back" the All My Children alum added. "I know they are considered disposable pens. Once I part with a pen, I don’t ever expect to see it again.”

Apparently, her growing pen collection comes in handy everywhere, from filling out customs forms to keeping busy on flights.

Ripa’s lighthearted confession came during the show’s broadcast from their new studio, which the team unveiled earlier this year.

The Live with Kelly and Mark crew celebrated the milestone by sharing photos featuring the couple in front of a stunning Brooklyn Bridge backdrop.

The caption was short and sweet, “New studio… who dis.”

