The Hotel Item Kelly Ripa Admitted to Swiping Has Me Scratching My Head

Let’s be honest, most of us have probably “borrowed” something from a hotel before checking out. Maybe a few toiletries, a robe or even a pillow if you’re bold. But apparently, celebrities do it too. And Kelly Ripa just revealed the one item she always takes from hotel rooms and it’s definitely not what you’d expect.
During the Live with Kelly and Mark episode that aired Thursday, November 6, Kelly, 55, was joined by a guest co-host filling in for her husband, Mark Consuelos. After making their way to the desk, the two started chatting about a recent headline on the most important item travelers should always bring on a flight. That’s when Ripa made her surprising confession.