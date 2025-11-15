The Hotel Item Kelly Ripa Admitted to Swiping Has Me Scratching My Head

“You know when you stay at a hotel, there’s always that pen next to the notepad?” she asked, according to People. “Guess what I take.”

“That is the complimentary pen,” Kelly confessed.

Of all the things she could’ve admitted to taking, a pen wasn’t exactly what I expected. Towels, robes, even a couple of K-Cups are items I would have guessed first but nope, it’s pens for Kelly.

She went on to explain, “I travel with an armada of pens.”

“I never, usually, get them back" the All My Children alum added. "I know they are considered disposable pens. Once I part with a pen, I don’t ever expect to see it again.”

Apparently, her growing pen collection comes in handy everywhere, from filling out customs forms to keeping busy on flights.