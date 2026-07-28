Mark Consuelos Has Surprise Co-Hosts on 'Live' This Week, Including a Jonas Brother, a 'Scandal' Legend & More

If you tuned into Live with Kelly and Mark this week, you may have noticed something a little different. No, it’s not the set (that already got a refresh), it’s the person sitting beside Mark Consuelos. Kelly Ripa was noticeably absent from Monday’s episode, and it looks like she’ll be taking some time away from the show for the rest of the week. Luckily, the lineup of guest co-hosts stepping in is pretty exciting.

During the Monday, July 27 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Mark was joined by one-third of the Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, 38. He also returned as guest co-host for Tuesday’s show. The rest of the week will feature even more familiar faces, with Mila Kunis (That ’70s Show, Friends with Benefits) joining on Wednesday, Pamela Adlon (Californication, Grease 2) taking over on Thursday, and Scandal alum Scott Foley wrapping up the week on Friday.