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Mark Consuelos Has Surprise Co-Hosts on 'Live' This Week, Including a Jonas Brother, a 'Scandal' Legend & More

Who are you most excited for?

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By Danielle Long
Published Jul 28, 2026
4:58pm
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Steven/AFF-USA

If you tuned into Live with Kelly and Mark this week, you may have noticed something a little different. No, it’s not the set (that already got a refresh), it’s the person sitting beside Mark Consuelos. Kelly Ripa was noticeably absent from Monday’s episode, and it looks like she’ll be taking some time away from the show for the rest of the week. Luckily, the lineup of guest co-hosts stepping in is pretty exciting.

During the Monday, July 27 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Mark was joined by one-third of the Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, 38. He also returned as guest co-host for Tuesday’s show. The rest of the week will feature even more familiar faces, with Mila Kunis (That ’70s Show, Friends with Benefits) joining on Wednesday, Pamela Adlon (Californication, Grease 2) taking over on Thursday, and Scandal alum Scott Foley wrapping up the week on Friday.

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Disney/Lorenzo Bevilaqu

As for why Kelly is away, the reason is surprisingly relatable. Mark revealed during Monday’s episode that his wife recently underwent gum graft surgery.

“Her dentist said five years ago, ‘You can do it in about five years,’ “ Consuelos shared during Monday’s broadcast. “And she joked, ‘I didn’t think I’d still be on the air in five years.’”

Mark also gave viewers a glimpse into Kelly’s recovery process, explaining that she has to follow a few not-so-fun rules, including avoiding talking, sticking to soft foods, skipping straws, and resisting the temptation to check the surgical site while it heals.

“Yeah, it’s painful,” Mark said of her recovery. “But she famously doesn’t feel pain. When she goes into the dentist she doesn’t use the novocaine. But this one hurts, so I know it’s bad.”

While Kelly’s time away may be temporary, it looks like Live with Kelly and Mark has plenty of star power ready to keep things interesting in her absence.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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