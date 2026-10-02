Kelli Giddish Got an Inside Look at How Taylor Swift Preps for a Performance

The sketch was fitting for Swift, who is both a huge fan of the show (one of her cat's names is Olivia Benson, after Hargitay's character) and a lover of clues—AKA Easter eggs—herself. Indeed, the Showgirl songstress used her appearance as an opportunity to drop a basket of clues that had fans buzzing immediately after the segment aired. In particular, Swifties worked rapidly, trying to decode a string of words Swift delivered directly to the camera: "Saccharide, Aries, from the vineyard, north or south."

Many believe it ultimately pointed to the new music video, Patient Zero, Swift premiered at the VMAs (where she was also honored with the inaugural Artist Director Honors), and the four bonus tracks she released for The Life of a Showgirl. However, this fan thinks the Emmys Easter eggs are still pointing to a possible drop of re-recordings for both Swift's eponymous debut and Reputation. What can I say? I'm a holdout.