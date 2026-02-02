Kate Middleton Shares Striking Personally Signed Message on Social Media

The Princess of Wales came in support of a new exhibition titled "The Beauty of The Earth," which showcases art by May, Jane and William Morris. The work on view includes wallpaper, embroidery, oil paintings and books that celebrate the family's love of green spaces.

"My thanks to the team at The Arc in Winchester. It was inspiring to see how they have placed creativity at the heart of the community and made art widely accessible," she wrote. "The Beauty of The Earth exhibition was a powerful reminder of the connection between nature, creativity and craft." The Princess of Wales even signed off with her signature "C."