After welcoming the England Women's Rugby Team to Windsor, an excursion to the Peak District, popping into a local Scottish pub and celebrating her 44th birthday, Kate Middleton remains as busy as ever. Her latest engagement? A visit to Winchester, just southwest of London, to pay a visit to The Arc, a community art center.
Kate Middleton Shares Striking Personally Signed Message on Social Media
In support of a beautiful cause
The Princess of Wales came in support of a new exhibition titled "The Beauty of The Earth," which showcases art by May, Jane and William Morris. The work on view includes wallpaper, embroidery, oil paintings and books that celebrate the family's love of green spaces.
"My thanks to the team at The Arc in Winchester. It was inspiring to see how they have placed creativity at the heart of the community and made art widely accessible," she wrote. "The Beauty of The Earth exhibition was a powerful reminder of the connection between nature, creativity and craft." The Princess of Wales even signed off with her signature "C."
The Arc is a community art center hosting live performances, classes and lectures, and also offers a library, cafe and community services. (The one show I'm bummed to miss? The Jane Austen Fan Club.) It's home to the Winchester Library, which is one of the most popular in Hampshire.
Following the Princess's visit, the organization commented on the video, "We were honored to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales to Beauty of the Earth: The Art of May, Jane & William Morris at The Arc, Winchester. This exhibition celebrates the enduring legacy of the Morris family, highlighting the artistic contributions of May and Jane Morris alongside William Morris. We are proud to see this important exhibition recognized in this way."