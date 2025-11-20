What That Kate Middleton & Jessie J Hug Really Meant, According to an Expert

Last night, Kate Middleton and Prince William made a stunning return to the red carpet at the annual Royal Variety Performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall. While the couple looked absolutely stunning (that slow-motion entrance, though!), an equally moving moment came when Kate shared a heartfelt hug with singer Jessie J and it's just been decoded.
Photographers captured the touching moment between the 37-year-old English singer-songwriter and the Princess of Wales. If your first thought was, "Wow, that looks genuinely heartfelt," you’re not alone and, according to body language expert Darren Stanton, you’re not wrong.
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton shared, “There is a real heartfelt connection, it is not just a showbiz hug. You can see that Kate has her hands tucked right around Jessie J and it is reciprocated.”