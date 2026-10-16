Last October, literally a year to the day, Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out for a day of apple picking at Long Meadow Cider in Ireland. I was immediately taken with the Princess of Wales's outfit—an oatmeal cardigan neatly buttoned up over a black turtleneck, paired with a brown tweed Ralph Lauren skirt and brown suede boots. Thrown atop was an olive-green Barbour wax jacket ($465) that I have been thinking about ever since. Princess Catherine has proved that she's not averse to re-wearing items in her closet, so it was hardly surprising—but still delightful—to see her in the staple coat in a new video shared by Kensington Palace today.
Kate Middleton Wears Her Go-To Barbour Jacket in New Video (and I Need It Immediately)
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The caption announced that the Princess of Wales had commissioned The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to study how nature can impact babies' and young children's development, with a new program launching in 2027.
"The work will explore how nature, creativity and relationships can help nurture the social and emotional skills that underpin lifelong health and wellbeing," the caption read.
In the video, Princess Catherine added, "My hope is that through this practical, nature-based research, we can build supportive environments that help make nature more accessible, benefitting babies, young children and their families across the U.K."
Barbour
As for her outfit, the Princess had her coat on over a Fair Isle sweater and polka dot blouse with a frilly collar. The Barbour Winter Defence Waxed Jacket is an update of the original Defence waxed jacket, with heavier weight waxed cotton and a lining to insulate the wearer on colder days. The four front utility pockets are sealed with gold-buttoned straps, while the shoulder epaulettes add a little flair. And, of course, the jacket has the brand's signature interior tartan print.
Despite the fact that I already have two Barbour coats, I fear this may need to make its way into my collection...