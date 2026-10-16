Kate Middleton Wears Her Go-To Barbour Jacket in New Video (and I Need It Immediately)

The caption announced that the Princess of Wales had commissioned The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to study how nature can impact babies' and young children's development, with a new program launching in 2027.

"The work will explore how nature, creativity and relationships can help nurture the social and emotional skills that underpin lifelong health and wellbeing," the caption read.

In the video, Princess Catherine added, "My hope is that through this practical, nature-based research, we can build supportive environments that help make nature more accessible, benefitting babies, young children and their families across the U.K."