Jessica Simpson Rocks Teeny Polka-Dot Bikini in New Vacation Photos

The bikini moment wasn’t the only style highlight in the carousel. Simpson also showed off a simple black satin-like dress (similar one from Quince here - $ 228 ; $90), a gorgeous black crochet number with a gold accent (similar dress here - $ 60; $48) and a seriously chic pair of oval sunglasses (like these designer lookalikes - $ 70 ; $47). Basically, her vacation wardrobe deserves its own mood board.

"Take me back to Turks and Caicos," Jessica captioned the post. "Thank you @lacurevillas and @pavilionluxuryvillas for an unforgettable stay. We’ll be seein’ y’all again very very soon."

This wasn’t just any getaway. About a week earlier, in another post, the fashion designer revealed that the Caribbean trip was a belated celebration of her birthday, which was on July 10. That post featured even more vacation eye candy, including a birthday cake, stunning resort views and another stylish bikini, this time in an animal print.