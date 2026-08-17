Jessica Simpson Rocks Teeny Polka-Dot Bikini in New Vacation Photos

When you think of vacation style, a few things probably come to mind: breezy outfits, chic dinner looks, beach-club ensembles and, of course, the perfect swimsuit. Jessica Simpson just proved that sometimes you really can’t go wrong with a classic, rocking an itsy-bitsy-teeny-weeny polka-dot bikini during her recent getaway to Turks & Caicos.
The singer and actress, 46, shared a carousel of photos from the tropical trip on Instagram, including a playful black-and-white snap of herself wearing the bikini. Since the photo is in black and white, I can’t say for sure what color the swimsuit was, but it appears to be a darker shade, giving it a classic black-and-white polka-dot feel, like this one from Target ($
22;$17).