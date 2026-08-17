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Jessica Simpson Rocks Teeny Polka-Dot Bikini in New Vacation Photos

Spoiler alert: It's not yellow

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 17, 2026
4:21pm

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Jessica Simpson Bikini 720x780
John Nacion

When you think of vacation style, a few things probably come to mind: breezy outfits, chic dinner looks, beach-club ensembles and, of course, the perfect swimsuit. Jessica Simpson just proved that sometimes you really can’t go wrong with a classic, rocking an itsy-bitsy-teeny-weeny polka-dot bikini during her recent getaway to Turks & Caicos.

The singer and actress, 46, shared a carousel of photos from the tropical trip on Instagram, including a playful black-and-white snap of herself wearing the bikini. Since the photo is in black and white, I can’t say for sure what color the swimsuit was, but it appears to be a darker shade, giving it a classic black-and-white polka-dot feel, like this one from Target ($22;$17).

The bikini moment wasn’t the only style highlight in the carousel. Simpson also showed off a simple black satin-like dress (similar one from Quince here - $228; $90), a gorgeous black crochet number with a gold accent (similar dress here - $60; $48) and a seriously chic pair of oval sunglasses (like these designer lookalikes - $70; $47). Basically, her vacation wardrobe deserves its own mood board.

"Take me back to Turks and Caicos," Jessica captioned the post. "Thank you @lacurevillas and @pavilionluxuryvillas for an unforgettable stay. We’ll be seein’ y’all again very very soon."

This wasn’t just any getaway. About a week earlier, in another post, the fashion designer revealed that the Caribbean trip was a belated celebration of her birthday, which was on July 10. That post featured even more vacation eye candy, including a birthday cake, stunning resort views and another stylish bikini, this time in an animal print.

"Belated birthday moments in paradise at Cabuya Villa in Turks & Caicos with the most amazing team at @lacurevillas and @pavilionluxuryvillas who took care of every single detail," Jessica wrote. "Endless sunshine, boat days, our own private beach, incredible food and the absolute sweetest staff."

Sounds like the birthday celebration was well worth the wait. Happy belated birthday, Jessica!

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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