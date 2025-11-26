About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Jessica Simpson Stuns in Black-and-White Photo (And Those 8-Inch Platform Heels Are Insane)

That's one way to make a statement

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 26, 2025
When it comes to putting together an outfit, the options can feel endless: pants or skirt, dress or suit, heels or flats, hair up or down…you get the picture. In every category, there’s the safe route and then there’s the bold, eye-catching route. And when a celebrity chooses the latter, it’s impossible not to notice. Case in point: Jessica Simpson.

The singer and actress, 45, recently hopped on Instagram to share a carousel of studio shots, mixing color and black-and-white images. She’s rocking a shimmery blue metallic dress paired with a long, fuzzy blue jacket, with her blonde hair styled straight. In the lead photo, Jessica has one leg kicked up, showing off a garter and lace knee-high socks. But the real attention grabber? Those 8-inch heeled platform booties.

Fans were quick to weigh in in the comments, filling it with a sea of red heart and fire emojis.

“Wow those boots have some major heels and platforms,” one person wrote. Another added, “Those boots are made for walkin!”

Jessica captioned the November 24 post, “Always get my best vocals when I have 8 inchers on.”

If you think this is a rare moment of bold fashion for the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer, think again. She recently released a new set of promo photos for her new fragrance, Mystic Canyon, and went all-out glam for the campaign.

For that shoot, Jessica wore a floor-length, long-sleeve black sequin dress with dramatic cut-outs, her back nearly completely bare, a plunging neckline dipping close to her belly button and a sky-high slit.

Whether it’s metallic dresses, sky-high heels or full-on sequin vibes, one thing is crystal clear: fans are here for it.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
