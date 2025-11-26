Jessica Simpson Stuns in Black-and-White Photo (And Those 8-Inch Platform Heels Are Insane)

When it comes to putting together an outfit, the options can feel endless: pants or skirt, dress or suit, heels or flats, hair up or down…you get the picture. In every category, there’s the safe route and then there’s the bold, eye-catching route. And when a celebrity chooses the latter, it’s impossible not to notice. Case in point: Jessica Simpson.
The singer and actress, 45, recently hopped on Instagram to share a carousel of studio shots, mixing color and black-and-white images. She’s rocking a shimmery blue metallic dress paired with a long, fuzzy blue jacket, with her blonde hair styled straight. In the lead photo, Jessica has one leg kicked up, showing off a garter and lace knee-high socks. But the real attention grabber? Those 8-inch heeled platform booties.