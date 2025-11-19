About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Jessica Simpson Stuns in Leopard Print Pants

The trend is here to stay

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 19, 2025
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for W Magazine

When it comes to fashion trends, it’s not always about what you wear, it's all in how you wear it. Maybe you try the season’s hottest color as an accessory, go all in with a full monochromatic moment or pick one standout piece to make the whole outfit pop. And Jessica Simpson just put her own spin on a trend that clearly isn’t going anywhere anytime soon: animal print.

The actress and singer, 45, hopped on Instagram recently to share a handful of photos from the stage and her outfit was a total vibe. She kept the top half simple wearing a black cami underneath a black blazer with embellished lapels—but the real scene-stealer was her pair of leaopard-print pants. And according to Jessica, now’s the perfect time to break out a look like this.

"For anyone wantin’ a stylish vibe for upcomin’ holiday fun there ain’t nothin’ better than these leopard flare jeans, blk silk cami, jazzy blazer and some ‘charming’ heels,” she wrote in her November 14 caption.

If you’ve somehow missed it, animal print is still having a moment heading into 2025. But that’s not the only trend Jessica’s keeping up with.

The Y2K comeback is still going strong and she’s clearly on board with that too. In a recent post promoting an appearance for her Mystic Canyon fragrance, Jessica went full glam nostalgia. She wore a long black sequin gown with dramatic cutouts: an almost fully exposed back, a deep plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit worthy of a red carpet mic drop.

The accessories tied it all together with peak early-2000s energy—chunky turquoise pieces and a Y2K western-style belt slung low on her hips, featuring brown leather and bright blue detailing.

Whether she’s rocking animal print, Y2K accessories or full-on sequined drama, Jessica Simpson is staying right on trend and pulling it off effortlessly.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
