Jessica Simpson Stuns in Leopard Print Pants

When it comes to fashion trends, it’s not always about what you wear, it's all in how you wear it. Maybe you try the season’s hottest color as an accessory, go all in with a full monochromatic moment or pick one standout piece to make the whole outfit pop. And Jessica Simpson just put her own spin on a trend that clearly isn’t going anywhere anytime soon: animal print.

The actress and singer, 45, hopped on Instagram recently to share a handful of photos from the stage and her outfit was a total vibe. She kept the top half simple wearing a black cami underneath a black blazer with embellished lapels—but the real scene-stealer was her pair of leaopard-print pants. And according to Jessica, now’s the perfect time to break out a look like this.