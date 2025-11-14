Jessica Simpson Wows in Black Cut-Out Dress (Plus, a Polarizing Y2k Trend)

If there’s one thing we all know about fashion by now, it’s that the cycle truly never ends. Trends disappear, only to boomerang right back a few years (or decades) later. Low-rise jeans, bell bottoms… and now, as seen in Jessica Simpson’s latest look, chunky belts are having their moment again.

The singer and actress, 45, recently shared a new batch of photos promoting an appearance she’s making this weekend in support of her fragrance Mystic Canyon. And for the promo shots, she went full glam. Jessica wore a floor-length, long-sleeve black sequin dress with dramatic cut-outs—her back almost completely exposed and a plunging neckline that dipped nearly to her belly button. Oh, and there was also a sky-high slit for good measure.