About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Jessica Simpson Wows in Black Cut-Out Dress (Plus, a Polarizing Y2k Trend)

The early 2000s are calling

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 14, 2025
7:48pm
JessicaSimpson
Gotham/WireImage

If there’s one thing we all know about fashion by now, it’s that the cycle truly never ends. Trends disappear, only to boomerang right back a few years (or decades) later. Low-rise jeans, bell bottoms… and now, as seen in Jessica Simpson’s latest look, chunky belts are having their moment again.

The singer and actress, 45, recently shared a new batch of photos promoting an appearance she’s making this weekend in support of her fragrance Mystic Canyon. And for the promo shots, she went full glam. Jessica wore a floor-length, long-sleeve black sequin dress with dramatic cut-outs—her back almost completely exposed and a plunging neckline that dipped nearly to her belly button. Oh, and there was also a sky-high slit for good measure.

Her accessories leaned heavily into the throwback vibe. She paired the dress with chunky pieces featuring bold turquoise accents but the real star was the belt—a Western-inspired, boho-style piece in brown with blue detailing, slung low around her hips. It’s peak Y2K, not just because it’s oversized and sits low (which is a divisive detail), but because it doesn’t really serve a purpose beyond looking cool.

And it’s not just the belt that’s giving early-aughts nostalgia. The teal-and-brown color combo is also making a comeback. That colorway first blew up in the late ‘90s and early 2000s and it resurfaced on recent runways from Fendi to Tory Burch during NYFW.

Another Y2K trend making a big return? Layering. Jenna Ortega just proved it on a recent Netflix red carpet.

GettyImages 2245916038
Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Styled by Enrique Melendez, she wore a look from Belgian designer Ann Demeulemeester featuring a fitted sleeveless vest and wide-leg trousers with thin gray, black and crimson stripes. And instead of going bare underneath, she layered a slightly oversized cool gray crewneck, giving the outfit a relaxed but polished twist.

Whether it’s Y2K accessories, nostalgic color combos, or clever layering, one thing is clear: the early-2000s aesthetic is officially back and it’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Welp, I Never Thought I’d See *This* Controversial Y2K Fashion Trend Again

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe