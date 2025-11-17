About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Sofía Vergara Stuns in the Season's Trendiest Color (& It's Such a Flattering Hue)

This color IS the moment

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 17, 2025
6:48pm

SofiaVergara
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, you don’t always have to be glued to the big-name designers and runway shows. Celebrities can be just as inspiring, especially when taking a high-fashion look or trending hue and making it feel approachable for everyday wear. Case in point: Sofía Vergara, who recently reminded everyone how to nail one of this season’s standout shades, Salted Lime.

The Modern Family alum, 53, shared a couple of snaps on social media that will have you taking notes. In the first photo, she’s leaning casually on a dining table, one hand supporting her face, rocking a head-to-toe salted lime outfit. She even accessorized with a matching oblong-shaped bag featuring gold accents (similar to this one), proving that monochrome can feel chic without being over the top.

The second image revealed that the look was actually a dress, complete with light ruching at the waist and a flattering v-neckline. Her hair was worn straight and she added a delicate gold necklace to complete the ensemble.

“Los Angeles,” she simply captioned the post.

Bold colors are nothing new for Sofía. Back in September, she turned heads in a slinky yellow strappy maxi dress. She kept the accessories minimal (a gold bracelet and dangling earrings) and let her long brunette locks and ‘90s-inspired makeup shine. But the real plot twist? Her shoes.

Instead of heels, the America’s Got Talent judge went for comfort, styling the look with the Uno Shimmer Away tennis shoes from Skechers.

While her footwear wasn’t visible in her recent salted lime post, it’s clear that the color itself was the real star.

Whether it’s sneakers, heels or a bold bag, her fashion choices are good inspiration and her latest look is proof that Salted Lime deserves a place in everyone’s wardrobe this season.

