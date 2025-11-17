Sofía Vergara Stuns in the Season's Trendiest Color (& It's Such a Flattering Hue)

When it comes to fashion, you don’t always have to be glued to the big-name designers and runway shows. Celebrities can be just as inspiring, especially when taking a high-fashion look or trending hue and making it feel approachable for everyday wear. Case in point: Sofía Vergara, who recently reminded everyone how to nail one of this season’s standout shades, Salted Lime.

The Modern Family alum, 53, shared a couple of snaps on social media that will have you taking notes. In the first photo, she’s leaning casually on a dining table, one hand supporting her face, rocking a head-to-toe salted lime outfit. She even accessorized with a matching oblong-shaped bag featuring gold accents (similar to this one), proving that monochrome can feel chic without being over the top.