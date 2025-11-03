Sofía Vergara Posted a Stunning Selfie But It's What She's Holding That Stole The Show

When it comes to stunning photos, Sofía Vergara rarely misses. The actress has turned heads in vibrant yellow dresses, wowed fans in lacey see-through ensembles and charmed everyone with sun-soaked vacation snaps. But her latest Instagram post isn’t about the outfit, it’s about what she’s holding.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 53, shared a selfie on Sunday, November 2, showing her in a simple black tank top with her brown hair straight and relaxed. The post was set to "Cosita Linda" by Elena Rose and Justin Quiles and Sofia added a playful sticker that read "Sunday Funday." And snuggled in her arms was her adorable chihuahua, Amore, who wore a matching black-and-white bandana.