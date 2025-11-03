About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Sofía Vergara Posted a Stunning Selfie But It's What She's Holding That Stole The Show

Say hello to her little friend

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 3, 2025
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

When it comes to stunning photos, Sofía Vergara rarely misses. The actress has turned heads in vibrant yellow dresses, wowed fans in lacey see-through ensembles and charmed everyone with sun-soaked vacation snaps. But her latest Instagram post isn’t about the outfit, it’s about what she’s holding.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 53, shared a selfie on Sunday, November 2, showing her in a simple black tank top with her brown hair straight and relaxed. The post was set to "Cosita Linda" by Elena Rose and Justin Quiles and Sofia added a playful sticker that read "Sunday Funday." And snuggled in her arms was her adorable chihuahua, Amore, who wore a matching black-and-white bandana.

Sofía Vergara/Instgram

Amore is no stranger to Sofia’s social media feed. On October 31, she shared a Halloween-themed snap of the dog in a black hooded cape, captioned "Feliz Halloween" with a jack-o-lantern emoji. That post also included a cute shot of Amore dressed as a nun.

Just days earlier, Sofía posted another adorable photo of Amore nestled among several stuffed animals that mirrored the pup’s black-and-white coat. Amore has even made appearances on set with Sofía on America’s Got Talent.

And it seems Sofia’s dog isn't the only family member making appearances on television sets lately. Her sister, Sandra Vergara, recently made her debut on the ninth season of Netflix’s hit reality series Selling Sunset.

Netflix’s Tudum first announced Sandra’s casting on July 14, revealing she would be joining The Oppenheim Group and stepping into the high-stakes world of luxury real estate. She joins the drama alongside returning stars Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, Alaina Gold, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi and, of course, twin brokers Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Whether it’s Sofia sharing cozy selfies with her stylish chihuahua or Sandra diving into high-end real estate drama, it’s clear the Vergara family knows how to make headlines.

