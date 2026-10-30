Jennifer Lopez never fails to impress with her daring fashion choices. There was her risqué Morticia Addams-inspired gown, defiance of Wimbledon fashion etiquette and itty-bitty retro bikini, just for starters. However, her latest bold fashion move didn't involve her clothes, but rather her shoes. Lopez recently glammed herself up to make a surprise career announcement, and her thigh-high boots nearly stole the show.
Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Thigh-High Boots for Major Surprise Announcement
Did not see this coming
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"Happy LOVE? Vinyl Day," the "On the Floor" singer wrote in the caption. Lopez wore a flowing white pleated mini dress with a cummerbund-style belt that cinched her waist. It was a tonal match for her dramatic stiletto boots (similar here, $87) that soared past her knees to her mid-thigh, almost skimming the hem of her dress. Lopez's outfit was the work of her longtime stylist, Rob Zangardi, with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, manicurist Tom Bachik and makeup artist Ernesto Casillas rounding out her glam team.
Lopez posted to announce that she was releasing a limited edition vinyl of her 2011 album, LOVE?. The new pressing includes a bonus song in addition to the standard tracks.
"LOVE? has always held a special place in my heart, and I’m so excited to share this special vinyl edition with you," Lopez wrote. "I can’t wait for you to hear my new song, “PROOF OF LOVE,” alongside the songs you’ve danced to and made your own over the years. There’s something beautiful about putting on a record and letting the music take you somewhere, and I hope this album brings you joy every time you play it."