Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Thigh-High Boots for Major Surprise Announcement

Lopez posted to announce that she was releasing a limited edition vinyl of her 2011 album, LOVE?. The new pressing includes a bonus song in addition to the standard tracks.

"LOVE? has always held a special place in my heart, and I’m so excited to share this special vinyl edition with you," Lopez wrote. "I can’t wait for you to hear my new song, “PROOF OF LOVE,” alongside the songs you’ve danced to and made your own over the years. There’s something beautiful about putting on a record and letting the music take you somewhere, and I hope this album brings you joy every time you play it."