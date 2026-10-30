About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Thigh-High Boots for Major Surprise Announcement

Did not see this coming

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Oct 30, 2026
4:14pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

jennifer lopez thigh high boots
Admedia Photo/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez never fails to impress with her daring fashion choices. There was her risqué Morticia Addams-inspired gown, defiance of Wimbledon fashion etiquette and itty-bitty retro bikini, just for starters. However, her latest bold fashion move didn't involve her clothes, but rather her shoes. Lopez recently glammed herself up to make a surprise career announcement, and her thigh-high boots nearly stole the show.

"Happy LOVE? Vinyl Day," the "On the Floor" singer wrote in the caption. Lopez wore a flowing white pleated mini dress with a cummerbund-style belt that cinched her waist. It was a tonal match for her dramatic stiletto boots (similar here, $87) that soared past her knees to her mid-thigh, almost skimming the hem of her dress. Lopez's outfit was the work of her longtime stylist, Rob Zangardi, with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, manicurist Tom Bachik and makeup artist Ernesto Casillas rounding out her glam team.

Lopez posted to announce that she was releasing a limited edition vinyl of her 2011 album, LOVE?. The new pressing includes a bonus song in addition to the standard tracks.

"LOVE? has always held a special place in my heart, and I’m so excited to share this special vinyl edition with you," Lopez wrote. "I can’t wait for you to hear my new song, “PROOF OF LOVE,” alongside the songs you’ve danced to and made your own over the years. There’s something beautiful about putting on a record and letting the music take you somewhere, and I hope this album brings you joy every time you play it."

RELATED

J.Lo Just Made History with a Major Career Milestone

Clara Stein

PureWow Editorial Collective

A pseudonym for PureWow's contributors, whose work is fact-checked and thoroughly edited and reviewed before publication
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe