J.Lo Serves Morticia Addams in Risqué Plunging Gown

After sending her twins, Max and Emme, off to college at the beginning of the fall, the Office Romance actress has kept her calendar full. She spent a considerable amount of time in Italy, with appearances at Vogue World in Milan and the Dolce & Gabbana FW26 fashion show.

While she's clearly busy running around town, the singer is also gearing up for a major project dropping on Paramount+ on Thanksgiving Day. The JLO Show, a concert special filmed during the end of her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, is an homage to the tradition of Vegas entertainers. In four acts, Lopez covers classic Broadway standards, contemporary hits and old favorite songs in her discography.