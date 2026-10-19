When someone says "night out," I usually envision pulling on a nice dress, some comfortable-ish heels and going to a museum, out to dinner or the like. But when you're a star, you can do all that on a huge budget. Jennifer Lopez, for instance, just shared new photos of a going-out outfit, dripping Dolce & Gabbana head-to-toe, including the fur coat of my dreams and a risqué gown that would have made Morticia Addams proud.
J.Lo Serves Morticia Addams in Risqué Plunging Gown
The most glamorous night out
Lopez attended the opening night of the Los Angeles Opera over the weekend. She donned an outfit from her private collection of Dolce & Gabbana haute couture, including a figure-hugging, floor-length gown with a deep V-neck. Over the dress she threw on a dramatic fur-trimmed opera coat, complete with tassels and sequined embroidery, and accessorized with a simple black clutch. Lopez added a chunky necklace and coordinating earrings, also from her own collection.
After sending her twins, Max and Emme, off to college at the beginning of the fall, the Office Romance actress has kept her calendar full. She spent a considerable amount of time in Italy, with appearances at Vogue World in Milan and the Dolce & Gabbana FW26 fashion show.
While she's clearly busy running around town, the singer is also gearing up for a major project dropping on Paramount+ on Thanksgiving Day. The JLO Show, a concert special filmed during the end of her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, is an homage to the tradition of Vegas entertainers. In four acts, Lopez covers classic Broadway standards, contemporary hits and old favorite songs in her discography.