From Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens to Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, a little co-star romance always feels a bit inevitable. Jennifer Garner would know, too. The 13 Going on 30 actress has dated (and married) several former co-stars, including Ben Affleck, whom she met on the set of Pearl Harbor. In a recent interview promoting her new Peacock series, Five Star Weekend, Garner revealed that she's sworn that she'd never fall for another co-star...and then promptly broke that rule on set.
Jennifer Garner Swore She Wouldn't Fall for Another Co-Star…and Broke That Rule on "Five Star Weekend"
I mean, he's cute...
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In an interview with Elin Hilderbrand, author of the book on which the series is based, the star made a surprising revelation of just *who* stole her heart.
"I really loved the introduction of Nantucket. Coming in on the ferry and then the sweeping drone shots out over the bluffs," Garner said of the filming process. Then she made the big reveal. "And I'm there with my beautiful—truly someone I could have an affair with—Ben the dog. He plays Henry. I always swore that I would never fall for another co-star, but I did. And his name is Ben, and he is a dog, and I love him so much. I think he loves me too. He doesn't text me back," she finished as both women descended into peals of laugher.
"I love that that's who you fell for," Hilderbrand said. One fan commented, "Jen no more Ben’s lol."
The Five Star Weekend features Garner as Hollis Shaw, a successful cook and best-selling author whose world is shattered by the unexpected death of her husband. In an effort to move forward, she invites friends from different stages of her life for a girls' weekend. As the weekend progresses, secrets are revealed and pasts must be confronted as the women reckon with the choices that brought them to this point of their lives.
Five Star Weekend is now streaming on Peacock.