Jennifer Garner Swore She Wouldn't Fall for Another Co-Star…and Broke That Rule on "Five Star Weekend"

In an interview with Elin Hilderbrand, author of the book on which the series is based, the star made a surprising revelation of just *who* stole her heart.

"I really loved the introduction of Nantucket. Coming in on the ferry and then the sweeping drone shots out over the bluffs," Garner said of the filming process. Then she made the big reveal. "And I'm there with my beautiful—truly someone I could have an affair with—Ben the dog. He plays Henry. I always swore that I would never fall for another co-star, but I did. And his name is Ben, and he is a dog, and I love him so much. I think he loves me too. He doesn't text me back," she finished as both women descended into peals of laugher.

"I love that that's who you fell for," Hilderbrand said. One fan commented, "Jen no more Ben’s lol."