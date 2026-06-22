Jennifer Garner Shares Rare (& Heartfelt) Photos of Her Kids with Ex Ben Affleck

"My sisters and I loved to spoil our dad; he never wanted for fresh baked cookies or a bowl of ice cream," Garner wrote. The image carousel led with a photo of her father, William Garner, smiling for the camera as he sits on a boat, holding a book. Garner and her sisters, Susannah Carpenter and Melissa Wylie, appear in a group photo in the third slide.

The second and fourth photos show Affleck with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel as toddlers and babies. In the second photo, Affleck and Violet smile at thecamera as Seraphina chews on a Sophie La Girafe toy while nestled in her baby carrier. The fourth image shows the Good Will Hunting star dressed as Batman carrying his youngest child.

"I see the way my kids dote on their dad and I’m happy for them," Garner wrote in the caption, referencing her ex. "To love and be loved by a great dad is a gift. Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads and to the kids of dads, too."