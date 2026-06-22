Though they divorced in 2018 (and separated in 2015), Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have remained amicable co-parents of their three children, Violet (20), Seraphina (17) and Samuel (14). In a touching Father's Day tribute, the 13 Going on 30 actress honored not just her own father, but Affleck as well. Alongside a caption, Garner also shared two rare throwback photos of Affleck with their children.
Jennifer Garner Shares Rare (& Heartfelt) Photos of Her Kids with Ex Ben Affleck
Co-parenting done right
"My sisters and I loved to spoil our dad; he never wanted for fresh baked cookies or a bowl of ice cream," Garner wrote. The image carousel led with a photo of her father, William Garner, smiling for the camera as he sits on a boat, holding a book. Garner and her sisters, Susannah Carpenter and Melissa Wylie, appear in a group photo in the third slide.
The second and fourth photos show Affleck with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel as toddlers and babies. In the second photo, Affleck and Violet smile at thecamera as Seraphina chews on a Sophie La Girafe toy while nestled in her baby carrier. The fourth image shows the Good Will Hunting star dressed as Batman carrying his youngest child.
"I see the way my kids dote on their dad and I’m happy for them," Garner wrote in the caption, referencing her ex. "To love and be loved by a great dad is a gift. Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads and to the kids of dads, too."
Garner is currently promoting her forthcoming Peacock series, The Five-Star Weekend, which premieres on July 16. The show co-stars Chloë Sevigny, Regina Hall, D'Arcy Carden and Gemma Chan and is based on the popular novel by Elin Hilderbrand. Garner plays celebrity cook Hollis Shaw, who gathers a group of close friends for a beach house weekend that she hopes will help her move on from the sudden death of her husband. Instead, Hollis must come face-to-face with hard truths about her marriage, family and career, all while helping her friends navigate their own hardships.