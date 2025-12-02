This Star-Studded Psychological Thriller Nearly Slipped Under the Radar—But Now It's in the Top 10

Directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Nora Garrett, the film follows Alma (Roberts) as she navigates a personal and professional crossroads. A star student (Edebiri) accuses one of her colleagues (Garfield) of misconduct, while a dark secret from Alma’s own past threatens to surface, creating a tense, layered thriller that keeps viewers guessing.

Critically, the film sits at a 38% average on Rotten Tomatoes but there are still plenty of voices praising it.

"Had me at the edge of my seat w/o giving away too much," one viewer wrote.

Another added, "It was an engaging thriller that left you with so many questions. Performances by all were stellar. Loved the rather unusual filming techniques."

And a third reviewer chimed in writing, "Perfect sound design, perfect cast, perfect direction. Underrated film."