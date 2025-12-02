This Star-Studded Psychological Thriller Nearly Slipped Under the Radar—But Now It's in the Top 10

When it comes to deciding if a movie or show is “good,” we all have our own opinions. But sometimes, a general consensus emerges. Some projects are widely adored (like Overcompensating), others widely disliked (like this Hulu remake) and a few leave audiences completely divided (looking at you Wrong Paris). Then there are movies that get a second life once they hit streaming platforms and that’s exactly what’s happening with After The Hunt on Prime Video.
This psychological thriller boasts an ensemble cast including Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny. It originally hit theaters in October but struggled to find its footing, receiving mixed-to-negative reviews and disappointing box office numbers. The film grossed just $3.2 million domestically during its opening weekend against an estimated $70–80 million budget. Despite its rocky start, After The Hunt is now finding a new audience, climbing into Prime Video’s Top 10 and currently sitting at number 5.