This Star-Studded Psychological Thriller Nearly Slipped Under the Radar—But Now It's in the Top 10

That was a quick 180

By Danielle Long
Published Dec 2, 2025
7:18pm
Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

When it comes to deciding if a movie or show is “good,” we all have our own opinions. But sometimes, a general consensus emerges. Some projects are widely adored (like Overcompensating), others widely disliked (like this Hulu remake) and a few leave audiences completely divided (looking at you Wrong Paris). Then there are movies that get a second life once they hit streaming platforms and that’s exactly what’s happening with After The Hunt on Prime Video.

This psychological thriller boasts an ensemble cast including Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny. It originally hit theaters in October but struggled to find its footing, receiving mixed-to-negative reviews and disappointing box office numbers. The film grossed just $3.2 million domestically during its opening weekend against an estimated $70–80 million budget. Despite its rocky start, After The Hunt is now finding a new audience, climbing into Prime Video’s Top 10 and currently sitting at number 5.

Yannis Drakoulidis

Directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Nora Garrett, the film follows Alma (Roberts) as she navigates a personal and professional crossroads. A star student (Edebiri) accuses one of her colleagues (Garfield) of misconduct, while a dark secret from Alma’s own past threatens to surface, creating a tense, layered thriller that keeps viewers guessing.

Critically, the film sits at a 38% average on Rotten Tomatoes but there are still plenty of voices praising it.

"Had me at the edge of my seat w/o giving away too much," one viewer wrote.

Another added, "It was an engaging thriller that left you with so many questions. Performances by all were stellar. Loved the rather unusual filming techniques."

And a third reviewer chimed in writing, "Perfect sound design, perfect cast, perfect direction. Underrated film."

Whether you’re curious about the buzz or just in the mood for a suspenseful watch, After The Hunt is now streaming on Prime Video and for many viewers, it’s a thriller worth a second look.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
