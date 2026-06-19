Jennifer Garner Casually Let an Inchworm Crawl on Her and I Can’t Believe Fans’ Reactions

If you scroll through Jennifer Garner’s Instagram, you will find a little bit of everything. She has her “Pretend Cooking Show” where she casually whips up tasty recipes, promo clips for her upcoming projects, her takes on whatever trend is blowing up online, and plenty of wholesome everyday moments sprinkled in. But one of her more recent posts stood out for a very specific reason. She did something a lot of people would immediately opt out of, she let a bug crawl on her, more specifically an inchworm.

In the Instagram clip, the Last Thing He Told Me star is out in a garden wearing some very cute striped overalls and calmly showing the tiny visitor inching along her arm. “Do you see it going?” she asks as the little guy slowly moves across her skin. Eventually, she gently places it onto a nearby plant and lets it carry on with its day.