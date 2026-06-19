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Jennifer Garner Casually Let an Inchworm Crawl on Her and I Can’t Believe Fans’ Reactions

I have chills

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 19, 2026
2:00pm
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Chris Chew/UPI

If you scroll through Jennifer Garner’s Instagram, you will find a little bit of everything. She has her “Pretend Cooking Show” where she casually whips up tasty recipes, promo clips for her upcoming projects, her takes on whatever trend is blowing up online, and plenty of wholesome everyday moments sprinkled in. But one of her more recent posts stood out for a very specific reason. She did something a lot of people would immediately opt out of, she let a bug crawl on her, more specifically an inchworm.

In the Instagram clip, the Last Thing He Told Me star is out in a garden wearing some very cute striped overalls and calmly showing the tiny visitor inching along her arm. “Do you see it going?” she asks as the little guy slowly moves across her skin. Eventually, she gently places it onto a nearby plant and lets it carry on with its day.

What really surprised me though was the comment section. You would expect at least a few people to be mildly horrified, because bugs, but instead it was basically a wholesome appreciation thread.

“So sweet,” one user wrote, while another shared, “Omgggg I've always loved them.” Someone else added, “This is so wholesome.” And that was all alongside a flood of heart and smiley emojis.

Personally, I get instant chills at the idea of anything crawly touching me, so the collective calm was a little shocking. Still, I cannot deny it was actually a pretty sweet little nature moment.

Garner kept the caption simple with a caterpillar and apple emoji.

Whether the actress is posting recipes (like this sweet potato pudding or these breakfast cookies), tender moments with her mom and other low-key glimpses into her life, her feed is consistently warm, a little nostalgic, and very easy to get pulled into.

At this point, just keep the gentle chaos coming, Jen.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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