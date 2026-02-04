About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Jennifer Garner Admits She Once Bit a Chunk Out of an Actor’s Ear (Yes, Really)

By Danielle Long
Published Feb 4, 2026
6:33pm
If life has taught us anything, it’s that things can get weird fast. We’ve all dealt with the occasional trip-and-fall or the "wait, did I leave the stove on?" panic, but Jennifer Garner just took things to a whole new level. Apparently, her resume includes accidentally biting a literal chunk out of a costar’s ear.

The 53-year-old actress dropped the bombshell at the Apple TV+ press day in Santa Monica on February 3 while promoting season two of The Last Thing He Told Me. The new trailer shows her character, Hannah Hall, getting a cryptic "get out" text before a brawl breaks out with a man portrayed by stunt performer Sala Baker.

As it turns out, Garner and Baker have some intense history. They first faced off in the 2007 flick The Kingdom and Garner explained that the director, Pete Berg, basically threw out the rulebook for their fight scene.

“Pete Berg, who was the director, told him to try to kill me,” Garner shared, according the The Hollywood Reporter. “We did not have a lot of choreography, and he told me to do anything I could to survive. He did, and I did, and I ended up scrambling onto his back. I bit his ear, and we have a picture of him missing a chunk of ear, because we were not kidding.”

Garner recalled, “We went for it in a way that the crew—this was maybe our first or second day of shooting—were like, ‘Can you be careful with her?’ I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, he’s not going to be careful. I’m not going to be careful. Just back out of the way. I have a score to settle here.’ And Sal was with us the entire season. So prepare yourselves.”

Her costar, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, was just as shook as anyone hearing this and asked, “Can we just go over that again? You bit a piece of his ear off?” Garner’s response? “Like Mike Tyson.”

Honestly, I have to stan the commitment.

You can catch the chaos when The Last Thing He Told Me season two hits Apple TV+ on February 20.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

