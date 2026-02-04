Jennifer Garner Admits She Once Bit a Chunk Out of an Actor’s Ear (Yes, Really)

If life has taught us anything, it’s that things can get weird fast. We’ve all dealt with the occasional trip-and-fall or the "wait, did I leave the stove on?" panic, but Jennifer Garner just took things to a whole new level. Apparently, her resume includes accidentally biting a literal chunk out of a costar’s ear.

The 53-year-old actress dropped the bombshell at the Apple TV+ press day in Santa Monica on February 3 while promoting season two of The Last Thing He Told Me. The new trailer shows her character, Hannah Hall, getting a cryptic "get out" text before a brawl breaks out with a man portrayed by stunt performer Sala Baker.

As it turns out, Garner and Baker have some intense history. They first faced off in the 2007 flick The Kingdom and Garner explained that the director, Pete Berg, basically threw out the rulebook for their fight scene.