Jennifer Garner Just Posted the Most Gen X Meme (and Gen Alpha Must Be Cringing)

Only Jen could make ‘6–7’ wholesome

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 29, 2025
3:00pm
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner has always leaned into her charming, slightly dorky mom energy—but earlier this month, she outdid herself in a way that would've made every Gen Xer cackle (and every Gen Alpha kid sink into the floor in secondhand embarrassment).

On her Instagram Story last week, the 13 Going on 30 star re-shared a post from @sesamestreet featuring The Count dramatically pointing at the numbers 6 and 7 with the caption: “There is only one person who has known the power of 6–7 since the beginning… Ah ah ah!”

Garner didn’t add commentary—because if you know, you know. The “6–7” trend has been everywhere the past few months: a Gen Alpha slang term that originally came from Skrilla’s song Doot Doot (6 7) before spiraling into a catch-all expression kids now use to describe…basically nothing—and, as a result, anything. It’s confused millennials, delighted Gen X parents and left Gen Alpha wondering why adults suddenly think numbers are funny.

Still, it tracks perfectly with Garner’s wholesome-internet niche: cozy cooking tutorials, earnest dad jokes and the kind of content that makes you feel like she’d happily (attempt to) explain a meme to you over warm banana bread.

In fact, Garner has been on a streak of posting feel-good generational content lately. Earlier this fall, she tried her hand at loom weaving—a Boomer-favorite hobby—complete with self-deprecating commentary and an accidental unraveling of her work. (Naturally, she still ended up with a scarf you could absolutely picture for sale somewhere in Nantucket.)

She also posted a throwback reel rating decades of her past Halloween costumes—from her childhood clown look to a USPS mailbox to her infamous Jenna Rink remake. It was playful, sentimental and exactly the kind of post her Gen X followers devoured—garnering more than 92,800 likes.

So of course, it makes sense that she’d end up reposting a 6-7 meme—one that probably made her kids roll their eyes. In true Jen fashion, the joke was on her, but somehow, she made it relatable for everyone else. Not to mention that only she could make a Gen Alpha meme, a Gen X throwback and a Boomer-coded hobby all feel like they belong on the same feed.

Ultimately, it reminds us why she’s universally adored…and why Gen Alpha will never quite understand what their parents (or grandparents) think is funny.

