Jennifer Garner Just Posted the Most Gen X Meme (and Gen Alpha Must Be Cringing)

Jennifer Garner has always leaned into her charming, slightly dorky mom energy—but earlier this month, she outdid herself in a way that would've made every Gen Xer cackle (and every Gen Alpha kid sink into the floor in secondhand embarrassment).

On her Instagram Story last week, the 13 Going on 30 star re-shared a post from @sesamestreet featuring The Count dramatically pointing at the numbers 6 and 7 with the caption: “There is only one person who has known the power of 6–7 since the beginning… Ah ah ah!”