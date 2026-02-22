About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Jennifer Garner’s Black One-Shoulder Dress Has the Most Elegant Detail

Très chic

By Danielle Long
Published Feb 22, 2026
2:00pm
Matt Baron/BEI

There’s a reason the little black dress will never go out of style. It’s the ultimate closet staple: timeless, versatile and adaptable to just about any occasion. Whether it’s long or short, sleeveless or dramatic, satin or structured, there’s a version for everyone. And this week, Jennifer Garner reminded us exactly why the LBD remains undefeated, with one elegant twist I can’t stop thinking about.

The 53-year-old actress and producer stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, February 16, and her look was the definition of understated glam. Garner wore a sleek black Bottega Veneta dress that, at first glance, seemed beautifully simple from the front. But when she turned to the side? That’s where the magic happened.

Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

One shoulder featured a long, flowy cape detail that added just the right amount of drama, along with subtle gold hardware at the shoulder for a polished finish. It was minimal, but elevated and the kind of detail that makes you do a double take.

She kept the rest of the look effortless, styling her hair down in a center part and pairing the dress with Gianvito Rossi heels.

Garner appeared on the late-night show to promote season two of her Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me, which premiered February 20. And her press tour has already delivered some headline-worthy moments.

Earlier this month, while promoting the drama in Santa Monica, she shared a wild on-set story from filming 2007’s The Kingdom, where she bit a chunk of a colleague's ear off.

Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

“Pete Berg, who was the director, told him to try to kill me,” Garner shared, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We did not have a lot of choreography, and he told me to do anything I could to survive. He did, and I did, and I ended up scrambling onto his back. I bit his ear, and we have a picture of him missing a chunk of ear, because we were not kidding.”

Whether she’s committing to a bold fashion moment or fully immersing herself in a role, one thing is clear: Jennifer Garner does not do anything halfway.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

