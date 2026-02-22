Jennifer Garner’s Black One-Shoulder Dress Has the Most Elegant Detail

There’s a reason the little black dress will never go out of style. It’s the ultimate closet staple: timeless, versatile and adaptable to just about any occasion. Whether it’s long or short, sleeveless or dramatic, satin or structured, there’s a version for everyone. And this week, Jennifer Garner reminded us exactly why the LBD remains undefeated, with one elegant twist I can’t stop thinking about.
The 53-year-old actress and producer stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, February 16, and her look was the definition of understated glam. Garner wore a sleek black Bottega Veneta dress that, at first glance, seemed beautifully simple from the front. But when she turned to the side? That’s where the magic happened.