Jennifer Garner’s Black One-Shoulder Dress Has the Most Elegant Detail

One shoulder featured a long, flowy cape detail that added just the right amount of drama, along with subtle gold hardware at the shoulder for a polished finish. It was minimal, but elevated and the kind of detail that makes you do a double take.

She kept the rest of the look effortless, styling her hair down in a center part and pairing the dress with Gianvito Rossi heels.

Garner appeared on the late-night show to promote season two of her Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me, which premiered February 20. And her press tour has already delivered some headline-worthy moments.

Earlier this month, while promoting the drama in Santa Monica, she shared a wild on-set story from filming 2007’s The Kingdom, where she bit a chunk of a colleague's ear off.