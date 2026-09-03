Jennifer Aniston spent a good chunk of 2025 soft-launching her relationship with writer Jim Curtis, before making it Instagram-official with a sweet birthday tribute. Shortly after, the couple made things red carpet-official, too, when Curtis showed up to support his girlfriend at Elle's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration. Though they've kept the relationship relatively under wraps, Aniston recently stepped out to support Curtis in a big way.
Jennifer Aniston Shares a Kiss with Her Boyfriend On Stage While Moderating His Book Launch
Aw!
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Curtis is a wellness coach whose forthcoming project, The Book of Possibility, debuts on September 8. To promote it, the author made an appearance at 92NY, one of New York City's eminent cultural institutions, with none other than Aniston moderating the conversation.
After telling the audience that her advice was to scoop up her boyfriend's book—to laughter from the audience—Aniston stood up with Curtis at the end of the talk. The two embraced and kissed and the audience applauded and ooooh'd.
Curtis has been on the publicity train in the days leading up to his book launch, and he recently appeared on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, where he gave a peek into his relationship.
“My experience of her is so grounded and so open and caring and kind and loving,” Curtis said. “I feel blessed to be in a relationship with someone that is so open-hearted and kind and loving.”
In addition to speaking highly of the actress, Curtis also praised her friends.
“It really speaks to her—and them—that everybody is so grounded, so kind," he added. "And it’s not just to me. There’s a reason why that whole group and community is so beloved.”