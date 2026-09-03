Jennifer Aniston Shares a Kiss with Her Boyfriend On Stage While Moderating His Book Launch

Curtis has been on the publicity train in the days leading up to his book launch, and he recently appeared on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, where he gave a peek into his relationship.

“My experience of her is so grounded and so open and caring and kind and loving,” Curtis said. “I feel blessed to be in a relationship with someone that is so open-hearted and kind and loving.”

In addition to speaking highly of the actress, Curtis also praised her friends.

“It really speaks to her—and them—that everybody is so grounded, so kind," he added. "And it’s not just to me. There’s a reason why that whole group and community is so beloved.”