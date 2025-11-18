November is *the* month that Jennifer Aniston is hard launching her relationship. It was just two weeks ago she posted a sweet IG photo of her and her boyfriend Jim Curtis, and now, they just made their first public appearance together at Elle's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration.
Jennifer Aniston and Her BF Jim Curtis Just Made Their First Public Appearance Together
Hard launch alert
Although they didn't walk the red carpet together, they were all smiles inside. The couple were photographed with few longtime friends and colleagues, which includes Kristin Hahn, Amanda Anka and Andrea Bendewald.
Now, this isn't the first time Curtis joined his A-list girlfriend at a Hollywood shindig. He actually showed up to The Morning Show premiere, where he was spotted on the sidelines. But the duo weren't photographed together nor did he join her on the red carpet, so this recent event is a big step in their relationship—and I'm here for it.
We first learned about their relationship back in July when the two were papped while on vacation, but it wasn't until September that she started teasing her relationship. In an 18-photo carousel, she shared a candid shot of her mystery man.
Then on November 2, Aniston made it IG official to celebrate her beau's birthday with a black-and-white photo that showed the two of them embracing—and the internet went crazy.
While we don't know a ton about Curtis yet, The Morning Show actress did share with Elle, "He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity."
At the event, the Friends alum was one of the women was honored for her contributions to the industry and was presented with the prestige title from her longtime pal Adam Sandler. She also stunned in a vintage Ralph Lauren dress and her signature flowing tresses.
There are no other photos of the couple, but here's hoping for more public appearances in the future.
