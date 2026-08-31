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Jennifer Aniston’s Boyfriend Makes Rare, Candid Comments About Their Relationship

May this love find us all

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 31, 2026
3:01pm
Jennifer Aniston Boyfriend Jim Curtis 720x780
Jim Ruymen/UPI

With the rom-com renaissance in full swing and buzzy dramas like Heated Rivalry, The Summer I Turned Pretty and Sterling Point keeping us fully invested, it’s easy to understand why we’re all in our swooning era. But Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend, Jim Curtis, just gave us a reason to swoon over a real-life romance, too.

Curtis, 50, appeared on the August 31 episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show, where he opened up about his relationship with the Friends star, 57, and shared that "it's going really well."

As for what it’s like being with Aniston? Curtis had nothing but sweet things to say.

“My experience of her is so grounded and so open and caring and kind and loving,” Curtis said. “I feel blessed to be in a relationship with someone that is so open-hearted and kind and loving.”

Curtis, a hypnotherapist, also praised the people in Aniston’s inner circle, calling them “such a beautiful community and group of people.”

“I feel incredibly blessed to be part [of] and welcomed into that family,” he said.

And apparently, the warm welcome is just one part of what makes Aniston’s circle so special.

“It really speaks to her — and them — that everybody is so grounded, so kind. And it’s not just to me,” he said. “There’s a reason why that whole group and community is so beloved.”

Aniston and Curtis have been together for more than a year now. Romance rumors first started swirling in summer 2025, when the actress began soft-launching her new relationship. By September 2025, the pair had made things Instagram official, with Aniston sharing a heartfelt birthday tribute to her "love."

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple embracing, with Aniston’s arms wrapped around Curtis from behind, she wrote, “Happy birthday my love [red heart emoji] Cherished.”

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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