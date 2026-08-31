Jennifer Aniston’s Boyfriend Makes Rare, Candid Comments About Their Relationship

“My experience of her is so grounded and so open and caring and kind and loving,” Curtis said. “I feel blessed to be in a relationship with someone that is so open-hearted and kind and loving.”

Curtis, a hypnotherapist, also praised the people in Aniston’s inner circle, calling them “such a beautiful community and group of people.”

“I feel incredibly blessed to be part [of] and welcomed into that family,” he said.

And apparently, the warm welcome is just one part of what makes Aniston’s circle so special.

“It really speaks to her — and them — that everybody is so grounded, so kind. And it’s not just to me,” he said. “There’s a reason why that whole group and community is so beloved.”