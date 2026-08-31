Jennifer Aniston’s Boyfriend Makes Rare, Candid Comments About Their Relationship

With the rom-com renaissance in full swing and buzzy dramas like Heated Rivalry, The Summer I Turned Pretty and Sterling Point keeping us fully invested, it’s easy to understand why we’re all in our swooning era. But Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend, Jim Curtis, just gave us a reason to swoon over a real-life romance, too.
Curtis, 50, appeared on the August 31 episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show, where he opened up about his relationship with the Friends star, 57, and shared that "it's going really well."
As for what it’s like being with Aniston? Curtis had nothing but sweet things to say.