About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Jenna Dewan's Sheer Lace Top Nails One of the Biggest Trends Going Into 2026

How a cool girl does Victorian chic

Author image: Stephanie Maida - Editor
By Stephanie Maida
Published Dec 31, 2025
3:00pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

jenna dewan necklaces
Victor Arriola/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Has there ever been a time that Jenna Dewan has not killed it on the style front? Whether she's sizzling in a sheer gown or rocking a slip dress with subtle-but-sexy cutouts, The Rookie star knows a good look when she sees one—and has never been afraid to show a little skin.

I'm currently swooning over one of her latest peak-a-boo numbers—a white lace top by Sea ($465)—not just because it's absolutely adorable, but also because it nails one of my favorite trends of the winter: Dark Romance.

The mom of three, who recently celebrated her 45th birthday on Dec. 3, donned the see-through blouse on Thanksgiving, photos of which she shared on Instagram on Nov. 29.

Complete with a frilly capelet and Victorian-inspired ruffled neckline, the embroidered top embodies everything I love about this vintage-informed fashion moment; it's delicate, it's dreamy and it's a little witchy. Of course, Dewan made it feel perfectly fresh and modern by pairing it with some light-wash jeans and oversized hoop earrings—a great way to go about embracing the aesthetic without going full-on Emily Dickinson with it.

Jenna Dewan Lace Top: Sea Marja Embroidery Capelet White Blouse
Revolve

Sea

While I'm thrilled to see that her exact number is still in stock at Revolve, $465 is a bit outside my budget. Yours, too? Well, you can shop some lovely lookalikes from Free People ($128), ASTR the Label ($69; $38) and Sézane ($135).

Considering that the Pinterest Predicts 2026 trend report also forecasts this brand of "Vamp Romantic" to reign well into the new year, I'd say Dewan was ahead of the curve.

Now, whether or not we'll all be taking shirtless nature selfies in 2026? That's another question (though it's not such a bad idea).

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Jenna Dewan Dishes on Major First for 'The Rookie' Season 8

stephanie maida
Stephanie Maida

Senior Commerce Editor

  • Oversees PureWow's coverage of sales and deals, celebrity commerce and new launches across categories
  • Has worked as a writer and editor for 10+ years
  • Studied journalism at New York University
read full bio

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe