Jenna Dewan's Sheer Lace Top Nails One of the Biggest Trends Going Into 2026

Has there ever been a time that Jenna Dewan has not killed it on the style front? Whether she's sizzling in a sheer gown or rocking a slip dress with subtle-but-sexy cutouts, The Rookie star knows a good look when she sees one—and has never been afraid to show a little skin.

I'm currently swooning over one of her latest peak-a-boo numbers—a white lace top by Sea ($465)—not just because it's absolutely adorable, but also because it nails one of my favorite trends of the winter: Dark Romance.

The mom of three, who recently celebrated her 45th birthday on Dec. 3, donned the see-through blouse on Thanksgiving, photos of which she shared on Instagram on Nov. 29.