Gabrielle Union Posts Funny Video of Her Youngest Daughter Practicing Her Tumbling Skills

Kaavia, 7, is the couple's only biological child, though Wade is a father to three children from previous relationships. He shares Zaire (24) and Zaya (18) with his first wife, Siohvaughn Funches, and son Xavier (12) with Aja Metoyer. Wade is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris (21). Union acts as a stepmother to all of them.

As the youngest child, Kaavia will sometimes accompany her parents to work events. The elementary schooler attended the premiere of GOAT, an animated sports comedy film, with Union back in February. The duo sported coordinating zebra-print looks on the blue carpet.

Keep the fun coming.