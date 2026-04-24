Gabrielle Union knows how to have fun. She made her name doing a string of romantic comedies, after all. (I'm obsessed with 10 Things I Hate About You." But that love for laughter extends to her personal life, too, whether she's hamming it up on a family vacation or spending quality time in the home gym. Recently, the actress shared a video with her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, as the duo practiced their tumbling skills. Hilarity ensued.
Gabrielle Union Posts Funny Video of Her Youngest Daughter Practicing Her Tumbling Skills
A for effort
"Team Wade Gymnastics Tryouts…we showed up with heart, not balance," the caption read.
In the video, Kaavia vaults over an exercise ball in the family's home gym and swings herself into a backbend. She then kickflips right-side up. A future Simone Biles, perhaps? Then, her mom takes a turn. This is where I laughed out loud—Union enthusiastically springs onto the ball, but instead of a back bend, rolls forward and nearly face plants onto the floor. Her husband, Dwyane Wade, made the last attempt and crash-landed at Kaavia's feet.
Kaavia, 7, is the couple's only biological child, though Wade is a father to three children from previous relationships. He shares Zaire (24) and Zaya (18) with his first wife, Siohvaughn Funches, and son Xavier (12) with Aja Metoyer. Wade is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris (21). Union acts as a stepmother to all of them.
As the youngest child, Kaavia will sometimes accompany her parents to work events. The elementary schooler attended the premiere of GOAT, an animated sports comedy film, with Union back in February. The duo sported coordinating zebra-print looks on the blue carpet.
Keep the fun coming.