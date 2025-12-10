Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Photos with Her Daughter...But All I See Is That Chic White Coat

As all parents know, family photos can be the bane of your existence come holiday card season, but Union and Wade executed theirs to perfection. They went the matchy-matchy route, with everyone donning different shades and textures of white, with pops of other neutrals like brown and black. And while Kaavia looked cute as a button in her furry boots and plaid skirt, I couldn't get enough of her mom's coat.

Union and her sister, Tracy, both opted for creamy double-breasted coats that simultaneously nailed the cozy winter vibe while keeping it classy. As a New Yorker who's also cut time in major cities like Boston and Paris, I've seen plenty of wool coats on the street, but white is definitely unique. The epitome of winter elegance, if you will.