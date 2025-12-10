One of my favorite movies is Roman Holiday starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck. So when I saw that Gabrielle Union had taken her family gallivanting through the city of Rome over Thanksgiving, I did a little squeal. The actress shared a slew of photos featuring her daughter, Kaavia, husband, Dwyane Wade, along with her sister and mom. Much as I was envious that they were all getting their Princess Anne moment, my eyes were glued to Union's winter white coat (similar here, $160 at Quince).
Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Photos with Her Daughter...But All I See Is That Chic White Coat
A Roman holiday
The Union-Wade family spent an early Thanksgiving holiday prancing through the Eternal City. They hit all the icons, including the Colosseum and Spanish Steps. Unconfirmed if they, like Princess Anne, commandeered a Vespa and wreaked havoc in the streets—though if the wide smiles in their photos are any indication, I bet they would've been game.
As all parents know, family photos can be the bane of your existence come holiday card season, but Union and Wade executed theirs to perfection. They went the matchy-matchy route, with everyone donning different shades and textures of white, with pops of other neutrals like brown and black. And while Kaavia looked cute as a button in her furry boots and plaid skirt, I couldn't get enough of her mom's coat.
Union and her sister, Tracy, both opted for creamy double-breasted coats that simultaneously nailed the cozy winter vibe while keeping it classy. As a New Yorker who's also cut time in major cities like Boston and Paris, I've seen plenty of wool coats on the street, but white is definitely unique. The epitome of winter elegance, if you will.
Being the fashionista she is, Union also packed a camel-colored coat for her trip. While less striking and formal than the cream number, it still cuts a classic look. Because if I've learned one thing from the Europeans, it's that you can never go too hard on the neutrals.