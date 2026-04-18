Dylan Efron Reveals His Favorite Zac Efron Movie—and It's Not 'HSM'

Last year, Efron appeared in season three of Peacock's Traitors. He, alongside fellow "faithfuls" Lord Ivar Mountbatten (King Charles III's second cousin and Lady Louise's godfather), Dolores Catania and Gabby Windey, emerged victorious. The four opted to split the $204,300 prize money rather than banishing a final player to up the remaining three's share by $17,000.

“If we would've got rid of Dolores, let's say, and finished with the three of us, that's $17,000 extra each—after taxes, $10,000,” he told People. “So I'd rather be friends with everybody.” Efron said he used the money to move out of his studio, and is now the proud owner of a dishwasher and guest bedroom. He also appeared on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, placing fourth with partner Daniella Karagach.

This year, Efron has cameoed in country singer Megan Moroney's music video, "Wish I Didn't," and currently has a partnership with Sonic. The ad co-stars him alongside TV personality and snake wrangler Robert Rausch. He's also scheduled to go on tour for Dancing with the Stars.

Here's to seeing more of Efron on the big screen. May I suggest an Efron brother movie-musical?