Brittany Mahomes Stuns in Coral Dress with Chic Cutout

It’s mid-July, which means wedding season is officially in full swing. And I’m not just talking about your second cousin’s destination ceremony. Celebrities have been making the rounds too. Fresh off the buzz surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who tied the knot earlier this month before attending another wedding the following weekend, the celebrity wedding guest fashion inspiration just keeps coming. This time, Brittany Mahomes is serving up a look that’s perfect for anyone with a summer RSVP still on the calendar.

The 30-year-old recently shared an Instagram carousel featuring photos of herself and husband Patrick Mahomes on their way to a wedding. Brittany wore a vibrant coral sleeveless dress that felt equal parts elegant and fun. The flattering silhouette featured a mock neck and ruched detailing around the waist that created a beautifully tailored fit.

The back, though, is what really stole the show.