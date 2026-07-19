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Brittany Mahomes Stuns in Coral Dress with Chic Cutout

It's like a surprise

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Jul 19, 2026
1:00pm

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David Smith/CSM via ZUMA

It’s mid-July, which means wedding season is officially in full swing. And I’m not just talking about your second cousin’s destination ceremony. Celebrities have been making the rounds too. Fresh off the buzz surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who tied the knot earlier this month before attending another wedding the following weekend, the celebrity wedding guest fashion inspiration just keeps coming. This time, Brittany Mahomes is serving up a look that’s perfect for anyone with a summer RSVP still on the calendar.

The 30-year-old recently shared an Instagram carousel featuring photos of herself and husband Patrick Mahomes on their way to a wedding. Brittany wore a vibrant coral sleeveless dress that felt equal parts elegant and fun. The flattering silhouette featured a mock neck and ruched detailing around the waist that created a beautifully tailored fit.

The back, though, is what really stole the show.

The dress featured a mid-back cutout with additional ruching that elevated the entire design and made it feel even more special. If you're looking to recreate the vibe without splurging, there are plenty of affordable dresses with a similar look (like this Anthropologie number or this Bloomingdale's option.)

Patrick, meanwhile, kept things timeless in a classic black tuxedo paired with a crisp white dress shirt.

"Love celebrating love," the KC Current owner captioned the carousel.

Of course, Brittany is no stranger to a glamorous fashion moment, and her family occasionally joins in on the fun too. Earlier this year, she shared an Instagram carousel after getting glammed up, wearing her hair in a half-up, half-down wavy ponytail with soft, neutral makeup.

The post began with a series of solo photos before her children, Bronze, Sterling, and Golden, joined in for a few adorable family snapshots.

"Glam shot turned fam shot," she captioned the post.

Whether she's heading to a wedding or posing with her family, Brittany has a knack for putting together polished, wearable looks. And if you're still searching for the perfect summer wedding guest dress, this bright coral number might be all the inspiration you need.

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Clara Stein

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