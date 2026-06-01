Brittany Mahomes's Kids Photobomb Her, and Their Body Language Says Everything

The Mahomes family's last outing together was in early May, when all three kids joined their parents at a KC Current soccer game. Patrick became a co-owner of the women's team in 2023; Brittany was already in the ownership group alongside investors Angie and Chris Long.

"I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current's ownership team," ESPN reported Patrick saying at the time. "Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history."

On game day, the family stayed on theme with the team's signature teal, sporting it in their clothing and accessories, including the kids' soundproof headphones. Sterling can be seen humorously having a bad time, frowning in several photos. Golden, meanwhile, is cheesin' hard.

Here's to more cute family moments. All I need is a group picture at Swift and Kelce's wedding.