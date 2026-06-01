When it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs, my eyes are admittedly locked in on Taylor Swift, who is, as far as I'm concerned, basically an honorary team member at this point. (I mean, during game season, it feels like she gets nearly as much airtime as Travis Kelce, who's actually a tight end.) But it's hard to ignore Patrick Mahomes, the team's quarterback and Kelce's best friend. Rounding out the friend group is Mahomes's wife, Brittany, who is often found on the sidelines with the couple's three children cheering him on. The kids are a regular fixture on their parents' social media, and Brittany recently shared several photos of Sterling (5), Patrick "Bronze" (3) and Golden (1) photobombing her—and their body language says everything.
Brittany Mahomes's Kids Photobomb Her, and Their Body Language Says Everything
Three peas in a pod
"Glam shot turned fam shot," she captioned the post. The carousel leads with several solo images of Brittany glammed up. In the third photo, she's joined by Bronze and Sterling; in the following images Golden gets in on the fun.
The kids crowd around their mom, grinning for the camera, and I immediately noticed that they seem very tight-knit. In the fourth photo, Bronze has his hand gently placed on Golden's head; in the fifth photo, he's resting his hand on his mom's, which is hugging Golden's back. In the same photo, Sterling has her hands around Golden, too. No sibling rivalry here.
The Mahomes family's last outing together was in early May, when all three kids joined their parents at a KC Current soccer game. Patrick became a co-owner of the women's team in 2023; Brittany was already in the ownership group alongside investors Angie and Chris Long.
"I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current's ownership team," ESPN reported Patrick saying at the time. "Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history."
On game day, the family stayed on theme with the team's signature teal, sporting it in their clothing and accessories, including the kids' soundproof headphones. Sterling can be seen humorously having a bad time, frowning in several photos. Golden, meanwhile, is cheesin' hard.
Here's to more cute family moments. All I need is a group picture at Swift and Kelce's wedding.