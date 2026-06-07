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Britney Spears Serves Major Y2K Vibes with New Hairstyle & Fans Are Losing It

The early 2000s called and she answered

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 7, 2026
1:00pm
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When it comes to celebrity hair transformations, it's usually the dramatic changes that get everyone talking. Think Zendaya going blonde, Nicole Kidman embracing fiery red locks, or Jason Momoa shocking fans by shaving off his signature beard. But sometimes a much subtler change can spark just as much excitement. Case in point: Britney Spears.

The pop icon, 44, recently debuted a fresh new look thanks to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. In a June 1 Instagram post, Appleton shared a photo of himself posing alongside Spears, who appeared to have traded her signature beachy waves for sleek, pin-straight hair styled with a deep side part.

The look immediately transported me back to the early 2000s, with flashbacks to Britney's iconic "Oops!… I Did It Again" era. But while the hairstyle itself caught plenty of attention, the comments section quickly became less about the hair and more about fans showing their love for Britney.

"This is what the world needs," Selling Sunset alum Chrishell Stause wrote.

Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe chimed in as well, sharing, "Finally something that made me smile on my feed!!! We love her"

Other fans flooded the comments section with reactions including "wow," "THE WORLD IS HEALING," and "Love this so much."

So yes, it's safe to say people were absolutely here for this moment.

Appleton seemed just as excited, sharing a heartfelt caption about what the experience meant to him.

"As a kid growing up in England, Britney Spears was the soundtrack to so many moments. Never in a million years did I think I’d one day be standing behind the chair (or in this case her standing behind mine, lol) styling her hair," the caption read.

"Some moments really do come full circle," Chris added. "She is not only an icon, but one of the most genuinely kind and gentle souls I’ve ever met."

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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