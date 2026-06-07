Britney Spears Serves Major Y2K Vibes with New Hairstyle & Fans Are Losing It

When it comes to celebrity hair transformations, it's usually the dramatic changes that get everyone talking. Think Zendaya going blonde, Nicole Kidman embracing fiery red locks, or Jason Momoa shocking fans by shaving off his signature beard. But sometimes a much subtler change can spark just as much excitement. Case in point: Britney Spears.

The pop icon, 44, recently debuted a fresh new look thanks to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. In a June 1 Instagram post, Appleton shared a photo of himself posing alongside Spears, who appeared to have traded her signature beachy waves for sleek, pin-straight hair styled with a deep side part.

The look immediately transported me back to the early 2000s, with flashbacks to Britney's iconic "Oops!… I Did It Again" era. But while the hairstyle itself caught plenty of attention, the comments section quickly became less about the hair and more about fans showing their love for Britney.