Anne Hathaway Bares Baby Bump in Daring Outfit for 'The End of Oak Street' Premiere

The End of Oak Street sees Hathaway star as Denise Platt, a mother who finds that her suburban neighborhood street has been planted in a dimension that now includes carnivorous prehistoric creatures. She is joined by Ewan McGregor as her husband, Greg Platt, while Maisy Stella and Christian Convery play the couple's children, Audrey and Brian. J.J. Abrams, the director behind The Rise of Skywalker and Star Trek, produces the film.

"It's incredible. I never would have imagined that anything like this could happen," Hathaway said on Jimmy Kimmel Live, while reflecting on the fact that 2026 will see her release a total of five films and have her third baby. "The only thing you can do is just lean in, say yes, have a great time, laugh your ass off and make some memories."