Ever since she announced her pregnancy earlier this summer, Anne Hathaway has provided us a masterclass in maternity style. While promoting The Odyssey, she wore dresses backwards and donned gowns of Grecian proportions. For her newest film, The End of Oak Street, she dazzled in a revealing chemise and low-rise jeans, making the case that pregnancy fashion can be fun, daring and interesting.
Anne Hathaway Bares Baby Bump in Daring Outfit for 'The End of Oak Street' Premiere
A masterclass in fun, bold maternity dressing
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Hathaway attended the premiere block party for her new movie in Los Angeles wearing a custom Atelier Prabal Gurung top that featured a dramatic high-low hemline. The baby-blue cape-like creation crested above her bump before cascading down around her ankles to reveal a crimson red lining.
The actress paired her bespoke piece with La Ligne's Jenny Jeans ($225), minus the drawstring, and a pair of red Aquazzura stilettos. Her jewelry came from Bvlgari, including the house's signature snake in the form of a bracelet.
The End of Oak Street sees Hathaway star as Denise Platt, a mother who finds that her suburban neighborhood street has been planted in a dimension that now includes carnivorous prehistoric creatures. She is joined by Ewan McGregor as her husband, Greg Platt, while Maisy Stella and Christian Convery play the couple's children, Audrey and Brian. J.J. Abrams, the director behind The Rise of Skywalker and Star Trek, produces the film.
"It's incredible. I never would have imagined that anything like this could happen," Hathaway said on Jimmy Kimmel Live, while reflecting on the fact that 2026 will see her release a total of five films and have her third baby. "The only thing you can do is just lean in, say yes, have a great time, laugh your ass off and make some memories."