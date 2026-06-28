The New 'Hottest Gen X Actors' List: Pedro Pascal & Taye Diggs Made the Top Five, But #1 May Surprise You

We live in a world where just about everything comes with a title these days. Some of them are fun, some of them are a little silly, and some of them we actually look forward to every year, like People’s Sexiest Man Alive or even Sexiest Bald Man. And now there is a new one entering the chat: Hottest Gen X Actor.

AARP, yes, the nonprofit best known for advocating for older adults, recently released its list of the 25 hottest Gen X actors. And taking the number one spot is none other than Noah Wyle. The actor currently stars in HBO Max’s The Pitt, but for a lot of fans, he will always be Dr. John Carter from ER, one of the most iconic medical dramas of all time and basically a defining TV role of the late ‘90s and early 2000s.