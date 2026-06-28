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The New 'Hottest Gen X Actors' List: Pedro Pascal & Taye Diggs Made the Top Five, But #1 May Surprise You

A solid list, if you ask me

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 28, 2026
1:00pm
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Nathan Posner

We live in a world where just about everything comes with a title these days. Some of them are fun, some of them are a little silly, and some of them we actually look forward to every year, like People’s Sexiest Man Alive or even Sexiest Bald Man. And now there is a new one entering the chat: Hottest Gen X Actor.

AARP, yes, the nonprofit best known for advocating for older adults, recently released its list of the 25 hottest Gen X actors. And taking the number one spot is none other than Noah Wyle. The actor currently stars in HBO Max’s The Pitt, but for a lot of fans, he will always be Dr. John Carter from ER, one of the most iconic medical dramas of all time and basically a defining TV role of the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

If you were watching TV during that era, there is a good chance Noah Wyle is already permanently filed in your brain as “main character energy in scrubs.” And clearly, AARP agrees.

At the Movies for Grownups Awards in January, the 55-year-old reflected on aging in Hollywood with a surprisingly grounded take, saying, “I feel like I’ve earned every gray hair and every wrinkle, and each one is a story, and stories are usually pretty good.”

AARP's Hottest Gen X Actor List is basically a full lineup of heavy hitters, mixing longtime heartthrobs with actors currently dominating both film and TV. It is also one of those rankings that feels less about strict definitions of “hotness” and more about staying power. These are actors who have been around for decades in some cases, evolving from breakout roles to full-on cultural fixtures.

Check out the full list below.

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Michael Mattes / AdMedia / SplashNews.com

1. Noah Wyle, 55
2. Matt Damon, 55
3. Pedro Pascal, 51
4. Taye Diggs, 55
5. Ryan Gosling, 45
6. Jon Hamm, 55
7. Idris Elba, 53
8. Jason Bateman, 57
9. John Krasinski, 46
10. Sterling K. Brown, 50

11. Bradley Cooper, 51
12. Bobby Cannavale, 55
13. Oscar Isaac, 47
14. Hugh Jackman, 57
15. Matthew McConaughey, 56
16. Leonardo DiCaprio, 51
17. Paul Rudd, 57
18. Colin Farrell, 50
19. Joaquin Phoenix, 51
20. Jamie Foxx, 58

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CHRIS TORRES/EPA / Shutterstock

21. Ewan McGregor, 55
22. Justin Theroux, 54
23. Walton Goggins, 54
24. Ethan Hawke, 55
25. Benicio Del Toro, 59

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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