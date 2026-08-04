On July 29, The Princess Diaries turned 25 and to celebrate, Anne Hathaway shared a tribute on social media. Hathaway famously starred as Mia Thermopolis—or, excuse me, Mia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, Princess of Genovia—in Disney's 2001 hit adapted from the novels of Meg Cabot. The Odyssey actress shared a throwback video filled with many BTS shots, familiar faces, iconic scenes and an unexpected video of Julie Andrews tearing up the dance floor.
Anne Hathaway Just Shared a Wild Video of 'Princess Diaries' Co-Star Julie Andrews Dancing
Shut! Up!
"25 years later and it’s still one of the most magical things that has ever happened to me!" Hathaway wrote in the caption. "Thank you all for loving The Princess Diaries as much as I do- I am forever grateful for my PD family!! Love you Garry, miss you every day xx." Director Garry Marshall, whose other films included Pretty Woman and Valentine's Day, passed away in 2016 at the age of 82.
While there were many clips of instantly recognizable moments, including Mia's makeover (can anyone else recite, "Your Majesty, Paolo is exhausted. Because, Majesty, only Paolo can take this and this and give you...a princess," by heart?!), my favorites were the ones of Hathaway and Andrews, who played Mia's grandmother, Queen Clarisse. We see Andrews in the arcade with the arm wrestling machine, elegant as ever, claiming victory. But what I really was not prepared for was the footage from the ballroom scene at the end of the movie. Fans will know that there was an elegant waltz, but when the cameras stopped rolling, the cast—including Dame Andrews—tore up the dance floor, with the Mary Poppins actress leading a conga line while holding up her ginormous ball gown.
There's been much talk of Princess Diaries 3 in recent years, though the project has yet to come to fruition. Disney confirmed intent to film in 2022, with Debra Martin Chase set to return as a producer. As far back as 2019, Hathaway had confirmed there was a script.
In July of this year, the actress provided a fresh update on the movie's status during an interview on SirusXM's Radio Andy. When asked, Hathaway said, "I'm busy making baby number three, and that has taken the place of knowing exactly when I can make Princess Diaries 3. But, I can say that I think we had a story breakthrough. I think we're moving in the right direction. The script that we were working on—we had to start over with this new direction. We all feel really good that this is going to be the one."