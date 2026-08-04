Anne Hathaway Just Shared a Wild Video of 'Princess Diaries' Co-Star Julie Andrews Dancing

"25 years later and it’s still one of the most magical things that has ever happened to me!" Hathaway wrote in the caption. "Thank you all for loving The Princess Diaries as much as I do- I am forever grateful for my PD family!! Love you Garry, miss you every day xx." Director Garry Marshall, whose other films included Pretty Woman and Valentine's Day, passed away in 2016 at the age of 82.

While there were many clips of instantly recognizable moments, including Mia's makeover (can anyone else recite, "Your Majesty, Paolo is exhausted. Because, Majesty, only Paolo can take this and this and give you...a princess," by heart?!), my favorites were the ones of Hathaway and Andrews, who played Mia's grandmother, Queen Clarisse. We see Andrews in the arcade with the arm wrestling machine, elegant as ever, claiming victory. But what I really was not prepared for was the footage from the ballroom scene at the end of the movie. Fans will know that there was an elegant waltz, but when the cameras stopped rolling, the cast—including Dame Andrews—tore up the dance floor, with the Mary Poppins actress leading a conga line while holding up her ginormous ball gown.