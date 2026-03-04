As the saying goes, you never know who you might run into on the Today show. And just the other day, two legends met for the very first time: Olympic (double) gold medalist (and viral internet sensation) Alysa Liu and Daniel Radcliffe, the Boy Who Lived. Their reaction? Priceless.
Viral Olympic Skater Has an Epic Reaction to Meeting Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe IRL
Legends unite
The Today show shared BTS footage of the pair meeting in one of the studio's greenrooms. On first sight, Liu squealed and they embraced enthusiastically. Radcliffe gave Alysa a massive high-five while doing a victory dance to celebrate her two Olympic golds. She then proceeded to hand him one of her medals and asked, "Do you want to wear it?"
Radcliffe's face instantly lit up. "Obviously I wasn't going to ask, but yeah!" he replied. Then he paused. "I'll hold it. Wearing it feels like stolen valor."
Liu has been doing a victory lap in the press since bringing home her hardware from Milan. She also made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the figure skater crowned the comedian not with a medal, but with his very own wig inspired by her iconic halo hairstyle.
The athlete also dropped by The American Theatre to visit the OH, MARY! cast, including Simu Liu, who plays Mary's tutor and celebrated the release of her Teen Vogue cover shoot.
Radcliffe, meanwhile, is promoting The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins, a sitcom co-starring Tracy Morgan. The series follows former football star Reggie Dinkins (Morgan) as he attempts a comeback with the help of disgraced filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe), Dinkins' ex-wife-turned-manager, Monica and his former teammate, Rusty.