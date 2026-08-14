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Starbucks Brought Back the Unicorn Frappuccino, And It Sent Me into a Nostalgia-Maxxing Spiral

Sweet, tart—and anemoia-inducing

Author image: Candace Davison, PureWow vice president of editorial content
By Candace Davison
Published Aug 14, 2026
starbucks unicorn frapp in 2026
Starbucks

If you missed out on the chance to relive 2017 at Coachella, when Starbucks released the Unicorn Frappuccino to festival-goers, you're in luck: The mystical Frapp is back for one weekend only. On August 15 and 16, you'll have the chance to travel back to the time of flower crowns, Salt Bae and endless debates over how Game of Thrones would end.

I got a chance to try the drink ahead of its return, and I have to say, it's every bit the over-the-top, sweet-tart bev that took the internet by storm nearly a decade ago. There's a distinct mangoes-and-cream vibe (thanks to the mango flavoring and whipped cream topping), with a tanginess from that mysterious blue drizzle. (If you catch a glob in your straw, it's almost like part of a Warhead melted into your drink. You can't help but pucker your lips.)

candace tasting the unicorn frappuccino
candace davison

For those who remember, it was the original color-change drink, back when we all used copious amounts of food coloring, blue spirulina and edible glitter to turn just about every meal into something unicorn, mermaid or Roy G. Biv-inspired. (Does anyone else remember not being able to look away from all those videos of people tearing apart rainbow grilled cheeses?!) The more I sipped the Unicorn Frappuccino, the more I started to wonder: What sparked its return, and why am I more interested in it now than I was the first time around?

The first, most obvious answer is money. With drive-thru coffee chains on the rise (see: Dutch Bros, Scooter's Coffee and 7 Brew, to name a few), Starbucks has spent the summer adding newer, bolder—and ever more vibrant—drinks to its menu to draw people in. The chain's also invested heavily in renovating stores to reclaim its place as the ultimate third space for people to hang out in. Those efforts seem to be paying off, as same-store sales have climbed 7.9 percent this quarter.

unicorn frappuccino
splashnews.com/shutterstock

But it also marks a larger trend: Millennials' and older generations' nostalgia for a simpler, pre-AI era—and Gen Z and Gen Alpha's yearning for a time they've never experienced. The term for the latter is known as anemoia, coined by The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows creator John Koenig. You can see it in the resurgence of landlines via the popularity of Tin Can, people dressing as Lizzie McGuire at Hilary Duff concerts and the buzz surrounding the return of MySpace.

katy perry sipping unicorn frapp
Katy Perry in 2017 (Image: katy perry/instagram/splashnews.com/shutterstock)

This desire dovetails with the calls to "Jackmaxx," or live a slowed-down pace of life a la Jack Johnson, when we were still online, sure, but not chronically so. The funny thing is, we were chronically online then too. It's just that back then, these were tools for connection. Now, we get everything from recipes to dating advice from Claude, Gemini and ChatGPT. We consume content more than we create it, reducing our actual comments on social media from thoughtful additions to one- to two-word prompts like "OOTD" or "cellulite scrub" so a bot can DM us links to buy the things we see in Reels.

Picking up a landline, using a camera with film that needs to be developed, sitting at Starbucks and sipping a Unicorn Frappuccino—they're driven by nostalgia, but I'd also argue they're bids for connection. Indulging invites stories from people who experienced them the first time around; it helps you relate. And in a time when it's hard to know what's real on the internet, that feels real. And refreshing. Even if it arrives in the form of a not-seen-in-nature pink-and-blue drink.

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candace davison bio

Candace Davison

VP of editorial content

  • Oversees home, food and commerce articles
  • Author of two cookbooks and has contributed recipes to three others
  • Named one of 2023's Outstanding Young Alumni at the University of South Florida, where she studied mass communications and business
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