Starbucks Brought Back the Unicorn Frappuccino, And It Sent Me into a Nostalgia-Maxxing Spiral

If you missed out on the chance to relive 2017 at Coachella, when Starbucks released the Unicorn Frappuccino to festival-goers, you're in luck: The mystical Frapp is back for one weekend only. On August 15 and 16, you'll have the chance to travel back to the time of flower crowns, Salt Bae and endless debates over how Game of Thrones would end.

I got a chance to try the drink ahead of its return, and I have to say, it's every bit the over-the-top, sweet-tart bev that took the internet by storm nearly a decade ago. There's a distinct mangoes-and-cream vibe (thanks to the mango flavoring and whipped cream topping), with a tanginess from that mysterious blue drizzle. (If you catch a glob in your straw, it's almost like part of a Warhead melted into your drink. You can't help but pucker your lips.)