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The Starbucks Summer 2026 Menu Just Dropped—And Its Rainbow Drink Tastes Even Better Than It Looks

Meet the Tropical Butterfly Refresher

Author image: Candace Davison, PureWow vice president of editorial content
By Candace Davison
Updated May 13, 2026
Additional reporting by
starbucks summer 2026 menu review UNIV 720x780
Starbucks/Candace Davison

It's been mere weeks since Starbucks teased Coachella guests with a sip of the past, rereleasing its ultra-vibrant Unicorn Frappuccino for a limited run. Now, the chain is bringing back another hit of the past decade, only this time on a national scale: butterfly pea flower.

For the uninitiated, butterfly pea flower is an edible flower that's often included in teas or other beverages, giving them a vibrant sapphire hue. And, depending on what it's mixed with, it can create a color-changing effect in the drink or tint it a more magenta hue. At Starbucks, it's the show-stopping ingredient in the new drink from the brand's early summer menu rollout.

Known as the Tropical Butterfly Refresher, the drink seems made for TikTok reviews and *aesthetic* Instagram posts. It arrives in an indigo-to-orange ombré, mimicking the sunset on the beach. But is it more than a pretty sip?

And what else is hitting the menu as we creep closer to Memorial Day? As a food reporter, it's my journalistic duty to overcaffeinate (and find out). Here's my honest review of the drink, as well as the full scoop on the other additions to the lineup this year.

IN THIS ARTICLE

(Note: Pricing and product availability may vary by location.)

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unicorn cake pop

3. Unicorn Cake Pop

  • What's In It: vanilla confetti cake, white-chocolatey icing
  • Price: $3.45

You may not be able to get the unicorn Frappuccino, but anyone jonesing for a dose of 2016-era nostalgia (or who has a toddler to pacify while indulging in an afternoon pick-me-up), you can order a unicorn cake pop. It's made with a vanilla confetti cake base, covered in "white-chocolatey" icing, which is every bit as sweet as you'd expect.

khloud popcorn
starbucks

2. Khloud White Cheddar Protein Popcorn

  • What's In It: popcorn dusted with white cheddar cheese powder and protein isolate
  • Price: $2.95

After bringing Khloud's Sweet and Salty Protein Popcorn to stores at the start of the year, Starbucks is expanding its partnership with the addition of the white cheddar flavor. Which, honestly, is the best Khloud flavor out there (and I've tried them all). Truffle and White Cheddar may be a close second...but it's really the sharp white cheddar that makes this snack stand out.

Psst: To promote the launch, Khloud founder Khloe Kardashian surprised fans at an LA Starbucks—and announced on Instagram Stories that the brand would be giving away 300 Starbucks Rewards points to 10,000 people so they could try a grande Tropical Butterfly Refresher and single-serving White Cheddar Protein Popcorn for free. If you want in, you'll have to check out her Stories and act fast (though Stories are only up for 24 hours, something tells me this giveaway will be scooped up even faster).

$3 at starbucks
tropical butterfly refresher
candace davison

1. Tropical Butterfly Refresher

  • What’s In It: A guava-passionfruit Refresher base, served over ice (and with coconutmilk or lemonade, if desired), and mango-pineapple pearls
  • Price (grande): $6.45

I'll be honest: It's hard not to be delighted when the barista hands you this drink. It's so vibrant that it catches you off-guard, but what surprised me even more was the balance of flavors. Normally, I'm not a Refresher person; I can only handle a few sips, then it's too sweet for me. Especially the Summer-Berry lineup last year (which hasn't been added to the summer menu yet, though Starbucks has been known to add to its menus later in the season, so I wouldn't rule it out). This one, I finished within 20 minutes without even realizing it.

The drink is best sipped with a straw—and swirled, at the risk of muddling those layers of color. Otherwise, your first sip will be a Butterfly Pea Flower-heavy and a bit bland overall. Grab a straw, however, and your senses will wake up, fast, even if you opt for the caffeine-free version of the drink. The guava and passionfruit offers a fruit punch-like sweetness, which is only amplified the second you pop a mango-pineapple flavored pearl. You can customize it with coconutmilk (which makes it smoother and milder) or add a little tartness with lemonade (my preference).

You can also choose your level of caffeine and B vitamins. (The standard is "light caffeine," which adds 50mg per grande, or you can opt for an Energy Refresher, which adds 125mg for a grande. I opted for caffeine-free.)

starbucks summer menu 2025 review: starbucks iced horchata oatmilk shaken espresso
Taryn Pire

1. Iced Horchata Shaken Espresso

  • What’s In It: blonde espresso, horchata-flavored syrup, oat milk, ice
  • Price (grande): $5.95

"This drink is super fall-coded to me, but tasty enough to sip in the summertime, too," PureWow contributor and former food editor Taryn Pire says. "I love the color and gentler, roasty notes of the blonde espresso; it makes for a smoother overall flavor, rather than a bold, bitter taste at the forefront. The espresso’s warm earthiness plays beautifully with the spices in the horchata flavoring."

When she first tried it last year, she was most impressed with the syrup, which had the cinnamon-meets-vanilla notes you'd expect, but there was also a distinct, "rice milk-inspired sweetness." It had a subtle nuttiness and a starchy, silky mouthfeel.

This year, Starbucks is expanding on its popularity, offering the drink as a Frappuccino as well. If you plan on ordering it, Pire has one suggestion: "To amp up the cinnamon notes, add a pump of Cinnamon Dolce syrup." You heard it here first.

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candace davison bio

Candace Davison

VP of editorial content

  • Oversees home, food and commerce articles
  • Author of two cookbooks and has contributed recipes to three others
  • Named one of 2023's Outstanding Young Alumni at the University of South Florida, where she studied mass communications and business
read full bio
taryn pire 3

Taryn Pire

Food Editor

  • Spearheads PureWow's food vertical
  • Manages PureWow's recipe vertical and newsletter
  • Studied English and writing at Ithaca College
read full bio
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