The Starbucks Summer 2026 Menu Just Dropped—And Its Rainbow Drink Tastes Even Better Than It Looks

It's been mere weeks since Starbucks teased Coachella guests with a sip of the past, rereleasing its ultra-vibrant Unicorn Frappuccino for a limited run. Now, the chain is bringing back another hit of the past decade, only this time on a national scale: butterfly pea flower.

For the uninitiated, butterfly pea flower is an edible flower that's often included in teas or other beverages, giving them a vibrant sapphire hue. And, depending on what it's mixed with, it can create a color-changing effect in the drink or tint it a more magenta hue. At Starbucks, it's the show-stopping ingredient in the new drink from the brand's early summer menu rollout.

Known as the Tropical Butterfly Refresher, the drink seems made for TikTok reviews and *aesthetic* Instagram posts. It arrives in an indigo-to-orange ombré, mimicking the sunset on the beach. But is it more than a pretty sip?

And what else is hitting the menu as we creep closer to Memorial Day? As a food reporter, it's my journalistic duty to overcaffeinate (and find out). Here's my honest review of the drink, as well as the full scoop on the other additions to the lineup this year.