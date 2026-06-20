I Finally Realized How I Know 'Sweet Magnolias' Star Brooke Elliott & It Hit Me Like a Truck

If you somehow missed it, a new season of Sweet Magnolias officially landed on Netflix last week. Season five dropped on June 11 and wasted no time climbing the streamer's Top 10 list, which, honestly, felt pretty inevitable. What I was not expecting, though, was to realize that after watching one of the show's stars for five seasons, I'm only just now clocking where I know one of them from.

For a quick refresher, Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong friends Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue as they navigate relationships, careers, and family life in a small South Carolina town. The series stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley, and Brooke Elliott. JoAnna will forever be Cheyenne from Reba to me, and I recognized Heather from another Netflix project. Brooke, though, had me stumped.

Then it hit me like a truck.