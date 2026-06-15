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I Just Realized Why 'Sweet Magnolias' Star Heather Headley Looks Familiar and I Can't Believe It Took Me So Long

I just had one of those 'aha' moments

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 15, 2026
Sweet Magnolias Heather Headley 720x780
Courtesy of Netflix

The wait is finally over. After months of teasers from Netflix and plenty of speculation from eagle-eyed fans, season five of Sweet Magnolias is officially streaming. As a refresher, the feel-good drama follows lifelong best friends Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen as they navigate love, family and life's many twists in the charming town of Serenity, South Carolina. This season, the trio even ventures beyond Serenity with a trip to New York City.

While I'm excited to catch up with everyone's favorite friend group and their families, the new season also had me wondering about one thing: Why does Helen Decatur look so familiar? Turns out, actress Heather Headley has popped up in more than a few projects, including another Netflix favorite.

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Courtesy of Netflix

Long before she was playing Serenity's sharp-witted attorney and Corner Spa co-owner, Headley had a recurring role in She's Gotta Have It, Netflix's television adaptation of Spike Lee's 1986 film.

In the two-season series, she played Dr. Jamison, the therapist who counsels protagonist Nola Darling as she navigates the ups and downs of her complicated romantic life.

A look through Headley's IMDb résumé reveals even more recognizable roles. In the 2021 musical drama Respect, she portrayed gospel legend Clara Ward, a mentor and close influence in Aretha Franklin's life during the singer's early career.

And because it seems almost every actor eventually lands a medical drama, Headley had a memorable run on Chicago Med. She appeared as Gwen Garrett, the ambitious Chief Operating Officer of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, showing up across 14 episodes between seasons three and six.

Her film credits include Breakin' All the Rules and Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, proving she's been a familiar face on screens for years, even if it took me until season five of Sweet Magnolias to connect the dots. And for Broadway fans, you've likely seen Headley star on the Great White Way in shows like Aida and The Color Purple.

It's a little embarrassing that it took me this long to realize where I'd seen Headley before, but as they say, better late than never.

All five seasons of Sweet Magnolias are steaming now on Netflix.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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