I Just Realized Why 'Sweet Magnolias' Star Heather Headley Looks Familiar and I Can't Believe It Took Me So Long

The wait is finally over. After months of teasers from Netflix and plenty of speculation from eagle-eyed fans, season five of Sweet Magnolias is officially streaming. As a refresher, the feel-good drama follows lifelong best friends Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen as they navigate love, family and life's many twists in the charming town of Serenity, South Carolina. This season, the trio even ventures beyond Serenity with a trip to New York City.

While I'm excited to catch up with everyone's favorite friend group and their families, the new season also had me wondering about one thing: Why does Helen Decatur look so familiar? Turns out, actress Heather Headley has popped up in more than a few projects, including another Netflix favorite.