You Won’t Believe Which Christmas Classic Has Already Climbed to #2 on Prime Video

This film has been a holiday staple pretty much since it hit theaters. I’d even rank it alongside the likes of A Charlie Brown Christmas.

In case you need a refresher, the live-action adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ beloved tale follows the reclusive green Grinch (Jim Carrey), who decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville. Joined reluctantly by his hapless dog, Max, the Grinch sneaks into town to swipe every holiday decoration and gift. But the bitter curmudgeon hits a snag when he meets the sweet and endearing Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen).

While it’s not shocking that How the Grinch Stole Christmas is making the most-watched lists, I am a little surprised another Christmas favorite hasn’t popped up yet. Personally, I would have bet on Home Alone making the list too, it’s ranked nearly ten spots above Grinch on our best Christmas movies ranking. But hey, it’s only November, so there’s still plenty of time.