You Won’t Believe Which Christmas Classic Has Already Climbed to #2 on Prime Video

Now that Halloween has come and gone, it’s officially time to start thinking about the next big holiday. Yes, I’m talking about Christmas. And yes, I know Thanksgiving is technically in between and, no shade, I love a good Thanksgiving feast and some quality family time, but let’s be real, there’s nothing quite like Christmas. Honestly, I’d argue I’m not the only one feeling this way, especially after taking a peek at Prime Video’s current Top 10.
Sitting at the top spot is no surprise, Lazarus, a six-episode psychological thriller. Thrillers always tend to dominate the streamer’s charts. But right behind it? A Christmas classic celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. It’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas.