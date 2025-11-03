About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
You Won’t Believe Which Christmas Classic Has Already Climbed to #2 on Prime Video

Did you guess it?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 3, 2025
6:52pm
Grinch
Universal/Getty Images

Now that Halloween has come and gone, it’s officially time to start thinking about the next big holiday. Yes, I’m talking about Christmas. And yes, I know Thanksgiving is technically in between and, no shade, I love a good Thanksgiving feast and some quality family time, but let’s be real, there’s nothing quite like Christmas. Honestly, I’d argue I’m not the only one feeling this way, especially after taking a peek at Prime Video’s current Top 10.

Sitting at the top spot is no surprise, Lazarus, a six-episode psychological thriller. Thrillers always tend to dominate the streamer’s charts. But right behind it? A Christmas classic celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. It’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

CindyLouand thegrinch
Universal/Getty Images

This film has been a holiday staple pretty much since it hit theaters. I’d even rank it alongside the likes of A Charlie Brown Christmas.

In case you need a refresher, the live-action adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ beloved tale follows the reclusive green Grinch (Jim Carrey), who decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville. Joined reluctantly by his hapless dog, Max, the Grinch sneaks into town to swipe every holiday decoration and gift. But the bitter curmudgeon hits a snag when he meets the sweet and endearing Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen).

While it’s not shocking that How the Grinch Stole Christmas is making the most-watched lists, I am a little surprised another Christmas favorite hasn’t popped up yet. Personally, I would have bet on Home Alone making the list too, it’s ranked nearly ten spots above Grinch on our best Christmas movies ranking. But hey, it’s only November, so there’s still plenty of time.

Check out our full list of Christmas movie classics and catch How the Grinch Stole Christmas streaming now on Prime Video.

Danielle Long

