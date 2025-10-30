The November Reese’s Book Club Pick Is a Psychological Thriller with the ‘Craziest’ Ending

“This woman washes up on the shore of this island that’s in Antarctica,” Reese begins. “This man and his children, his teenage children, pull her out of the water and they start to take care of her. And over time she starts to reveal that she has a dark secret.”

She continued, “And I’m not gonna tell you what happens but boy that ending is so scary and tense. Like the craziest end of a thriller movie.”

Reese also shared how she discovered the book and why it became her pick in the comments section of her post.

“Funny story: this book was recommended by a friend b, and I tore thru it,” she wrote. “It is so deep and beautiful and propulsive. A true ecological thriller and a dark romance as well. I knew I had to pick it for RBC! So here it is so excited for you all to read @charlottemcconaghy fantastic novel.”