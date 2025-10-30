The November Reese’s Book Club Pick Is a Psychological Thriller with the ‘Craziest’ Ending

With November just around the corner, that can mean quite a few things, one of them being a brand-new pick for Reese’s Book Club. And without further ado, the November selection is… Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy.
As usual, Reese Witherspoon, 49, shared the exciting news in a fun video on social media. In the clip, The Morning Show actress is casually sitting on a porch chair, scrolling through her phone as she reveals she's reading this month's pick. And she also gives a little taste of what readers can expect from the suspenseful psychological thriller.