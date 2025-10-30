About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
books

The November Reese’s Book Club Pick Is a Psychological Thriller with the ‘Craziest’ Ending

Are you ready for it?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 30, 2025
3:37pm

ReesesBookClubNovember
XNY/Star Max/GC Images

With November just around the corner, that can mean quite a few things, one of them being a brand-new pick for Reese’s Book Club. And without further ado, the November selection is… Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy.

As usual, Reese Witherspoon, 49, shared the exciting news in a fun video on social media. In the clip, The Morning Show actress is casually sitting on a porch chair, scrolling through her phone as she reveals she's reading this month's pick. And she also gives a little taste of what readers can expect from the suspenseful psychological thriller.

“This woman washes up on the shore of this island that’s in Antarctica,” Reese begins. “This man and his children, his teenage children, pull her out of the water and they start to take care of her. And over time she starts to reveal that she has a dark secret.”

She continued, “And I’m not gonna tell you what happens but boy that ending is so scary and tense. Like the craziest end of a thriller movie.”

Reese also shared how she discovered the book and why it became her pick in the comments section of her post.

“Funny story: this book was recommended by a friend b, and I tore thru it,” she wrote. “It is so deep and beautiful and propulsive. A true ecological thriller and a dark romance as well. I knew I had to pick it for RBC! So here it is so excited for you all to read @charlottemcconaghy fantastic novel.”

Interestingly, the November pick follows a little twist for Reese’s Book Club. She surprised readers by skipping an October selection entirely, instead going on a book tour to promote the thriller she co-wrote with Harlan Coben, Gone Before Goodbye.

Even though the tour is officially over, you can still grab a copy of Gone Before Goodbye on Amazon.

That’s also the best place to snag your copy of November’s pick, Wild Dark ShoreGet ready to dive into the suspenseful, page-turning thriller Reese can’t stop talking about.

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
