About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
books

Reese Witherspoon Just Said There's No October Book Club Pick, But She Revealed Something Way Bigger

This is major

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 7, 2025
7:48pm
ReeseWitherspoon
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

With October in full swing, many book lovers have been wondering the same thing: Where’s the Reese’s Book Club pick for the month? Well, the answer is finally here and it’s not what anyone expected.

Reese Witherspoon, 49, took to Instagram with a video to explain the surprise twist. And spoiler alert: there’s no book club pick this month. But there is something even bigger in store.

“Hey, everybody,” she began. “Okay, I know you’re probably expecting me to share out October Reese’s Book Club pick, but this month we’re changing it up—we’re doing something a little different.”

That “something different” is her own new book.

“As some of you know, I’ve teamed up with my very, very good friend Harlan Coben to write a brand-new thriller called Gone Before Goodbye and it is coming out October 14,” Reese shared. “So instead of picking a book, I thought, ‘Why don’t I take everybody on a book tour?’”

Yep, you heard that right. Reese is using this month to take fans behind the scenes of her new thriller—from the inspiration behind the story to how the co-writing process worked with bestselling author Harlan Coben.

“I’m so excited to share this amazing book with you. We worked so hard on it, and I want to tell you what my inspirations were, where I came up with this idea, how Harlan and I work together,” she added.

In her caption, she echoed the excitement, writing, “I can’t wait to share Gone Before Goodbye with you in person and online. You’ll be able to read or listen on @applebooks, our official home for audiobooks and eBooks.”

The Gone Before Goodbye book tour kicks off in Los Angeles, with additional stops in New York, St. Louis, Charleston, Nashville and London.

Tickets for the book tour are on sale now and you can snag her book on Amazon October 14.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Reese Witherspoon Was Told Never to Take This Job (Try Not to Eyeroll)

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe