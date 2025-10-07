Reese Witherspoon Just Said There's No October Book Club Pick, But She Revealed Something Way Bigger

With October in full swing, many book lovers have been wondering the same thing: Where’s the Reese’s Book Club pick for the month? Well, the answer is finally here and it’s not what anyone expected.

Reese Witherspoon, 49, took to Instagram with a video to explain the surprise twist. And spoiler alert: there’s no book club pick this month. But there is something even bigger in store.

“Hey, everybody,” she began. “Okay, I know you’re probably expecting me to share out October Reese’s Book Club pick, but this month we’re changing it up—we’re doing something a little different.”

That “something different” is her own new book.