Joanna Gaines is the doyenne of home design. Her long-running show, Fixer Upper, returned last year with a fresh update and much enthusiasm. And if her Waco empire wasn't enough, Gaines also launched a collaboration with Barbie and—what else?—her dream house, which was Magnolia-inspired. Somehow, the mom of five and entrepreneur always looks flawless, even with her hectic schedule. I've always wondered what was in her beauty bag, and recently, she dished on a long-time favorite.
Joanna Gaines Dishes on Her Favorite Blush—and It's Under $35
She calls it coffee for her face
Lancôme
In a recent interview with The Strategist, Gaines gave a shoutout to Lancôme's Blush Subtil—an under-$35 workhorse that has thousands of reviews and an average 4.7-star rating across retailers like Nordstrom and Ulta.
"I don’t leave the house without my blush— I keep an extra in my purse and one at the office," she told The Strategist. "I reapply color around 1 p.m., and it resets me for the second half of the day. It feels equivalent to that midday cup of coffee but for my face."
The powder formula is oil-free and comes in 15 colors, from deep berry and cheery fuchsia to neutrals like Cedar Rose and Miel Glace. If you're someone who appreciates a compact and/or is always on the go like Gaines, you'll appreciate the included mini brush. The brand promises that the blush is silky, blendable and ideal for mature, acne-prone and sensitive skin.
Coffee for my face? Sign me up.