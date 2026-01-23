Joanna Gaines Dishes on Her Favorite Blush—and It's Under $35

In a recent interview with The Strategist, Gaines gave a shoutout to Lancôme's Blush Subtil—an under-$35 workhorse that has thousands of reviews and an average 4.7-star rating across retailers like Nordstrom and Ulta.

"I don’t leave the house without my blush— I keep an extra in my purse and one at the office," she told The Strategist. "I reapply color around 1 p.m., and it resets me for the second half of the day. It feels equivalent to that midday cup of coffee but for my face."

The powder formula is oil-free and comes in 15 colors, from deep berry and cheery fuchsia to neutrals like Cedar Rose and Miel Glace. If you're someone who appreciates a compact and/or is always on the go like Gaines, you'll appreciate the included mini brush. The brand promises that the blush is silky, blendable and ideal for mature, acne-prone and sensitive skin.

Coffee for my face? Sign me up.