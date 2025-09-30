Joanna Gaines Is Becoming a Barbie (and You Need to See Her Dream House)

In a Magnolia blog post, Gaines shared a bit about the process that went into the collaboration, which is available for pre-order at Target.

"Every time I imagined the look and feel of what we’d create for this collaboration, I kept feeling drawn to the 70s, which happens to be the decade I was born into, and even today is a style and vibe I naturally love," she writes. The team did their research, tracking down as many '70s Barbie dream houses as they could find, leaning on Gaines' memories of her own to eventually inform the final design.

As for the doll, she shares, "If you would have asked six-year-old me what I loved to do most, I would have said 'roller skating.' Because skating, for me, was an inside out sort of experience, and inside I felt free—like I could be or do anything." Several years ago, Gaines picked the hobby back up and found she was imbued once again with lightness and confidence, writing, "I wanted the doll to lean into that spirit."

Both the doll and townhouse are available for pre-order, though the doll is presently sold out. The collection formally launches on December 7, when Magnolia fans can check back for a restock. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going pull out my roller skates.