When it comes to royal fashion, most of the time my eyes are on Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. However, Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter, also has some style chops. While at an event in Australia over the long weekend, she pulled out a spectacularly pink dress that beautifully complemented the continent's sunny skies.
Zara Tindall Channels Her Inner Barbie in Bubblegum-Pink Dress
I need it, stat
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.
Zara and her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall, were attending the Magic Millions Race Day at the Gold Coast Turf Club in Bundall. For the sunny occasion, she donned Australian designer Rebecca Vallance's pink Kitsu dress (found here, $799), a tea-length design with eyelet fabric and a floral high collar (similar here, $50). The royal accessorized with simple champagne-colored heels (similar here, from $77) and a white clutch (similar here, $17).
Magic Millions is a horse auction house, and Race Day is an annual event featuring ten races and millions of dollars at stake. Zara is patron of Magic Millions Racing Women, a branch of the organization that recognizes women's contributions and achievements in the thoroughbred industry. Five awards for Racing Woman of the Year will be handed out, each winner representing their state or territory. Winners receive a $10,000 scholarship.
It's not surprising that Zara would be patron of Magic Millions, considering the fact that she's an accomplished equestrian herself. She won a team silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. The daughter of the Princess Royal (who herself competed in the 1976 Olympics) continues to compete in prestigious events around the world, most recently at Chatsworth, Lexington (Kentucky) and Badminton.