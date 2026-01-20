Zara Tindall Channels Her Inner Barbie in Bubblegum-Pink Dress

Zara and her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall, were attending the Magic Millions Race Day at the Gold Coast Turf Club in Bundall. For the sunny occasion, she donned Australian designer Rebecca Vallance's pink Kitsu dress (found here, $799), a tea-length design with eyelet fabric and a floral high collar (similar here, $50). The royal accessorized with simple champagne-colored heels (similar here, from $77) and a white clutch (similar here, $17).

Magic Millions is a horse auction house, and Race Day is an annual event featuring ten races and millions of dollars at stake. Zara is patron of Magic Millions Racing Women, a branch of the organization that recognizes women's contributions and achievements in the thoroughbred industry. Five awards for Racing Woman of the Year will be handed out, each winner representing their state or territory. Winners receive a $10,000 scholarship.