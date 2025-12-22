Meghan Markle’s Sheer Holiday Dress Catches the Light Just Like Princess Diana’s

A quick glimpse at the Sussexes’ 2025 card—shared on Instagram—and you’ll spot it: Meghan’s cream-colored Toteme style (similar here) almost has an ethereal vibe as she leans down to chat with Lili, the California sunshine making her skirt a tiny bit transparent (but still totally tasteful).

Intentional or not, it’s hard not to draw an immediate line back to Princess Diana and a pic inadvertently snapped when she was dating a then-Prince Charles in 1980 and media attention on their budding royal relationship was sky-high. As part of an arrangement with the U.K. press, Diana agreed to be photographed at her place of work—a nursery school—as a way to stave off overly intrusive attention. Dressed in a purple sweater vest and patterned midi skirt, she posed, unaware of the way the sun, which was behind her, illuminated her legs. The picture was splashed all across front pages the following day. (Diana was said to be appalled, according to Marie Claire.)