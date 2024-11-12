The Walmart Black Friday Sale Is Overflowing with Deals on Dyson, Vitamix, Olaplex and More, So Prepare to Shop ‘Til You Drop
The sale you've been waiting for is here
Updated Nov 14, 2025•
11:00am
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.
Dasha Burobina for PureWow
To put it simply, no one does Black Friday quite like Walmart. If you ask me (a professional deal hunter), the retailer is having one of the biggest sales during the busiest shopping season of the year. Walmart broke its Black Friday 2025 sale into three events, essentially giving shoppers double the chance to save big across all categories, from fashion to home.
The first event kicks off today, Nov. 14, and runs through Nov. 16 as part of Walmart’s Black Friday Deals (find more info on the second two events below). It includes so many incredible brands, it’s honestly hard to name them all here. For these two days you can save up to 70 percent on must haves from Olapex, Vitamix, Philips Norelco and beyond. (BTW, Walmart+ members get first dibs on the deals during the first and second events, so you might want to sign up.)
Ready to shop? Here’s everything you need to know about the first of two 2025 Walmart Black Friday Sales, including the best deals to score now.
Want to save *big* this shopping season? Sign up for our Deal of the Day email to get all the best sales delivered straight to your inbox.
What Time Does the Black Friday Sale Start at Walmart?
Here’s everything you need to know about Walmart’s three Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale events for 2025.
- Event 1: Begins both in stores and online on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members, before opening to all customers on Friday, Nov. 14 and running through Sunday, Nov. 16.
- Event 2: Begins online only on Monday, Nov. 24 at 12 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members, before opening to all customers on Tuesday, Nov. 25. The sale continues in stores starting Friday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 30.
- Walmart’s Cyber Monday Sale: Begins online only on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members, before opening to all customers on Monday, Dec. 1.
What Are the Best Deals to Score During Walmart’s Black Friday Sale in 2025?
While you can save across all categories during the Walmart Black Friday Sale, the best deals up for grabs this year range from editor-approved fashion to some of the hottest toys of the year. Here’s what to expect:
- Fashion: Secure jeans, jackets, boots, thermal, two-pieces and more for less.
- Kitchen Appliances: Snag discounts on a Carote cookware set, a Keurig coffee maker, a Fullstar vegetable chopper and more.
- Vacuums: Upgrade your floor care with savings on Dyson, iRobot and Shark vacuums and smart mops.
- Tech: Score deals on drones, TVs, projectors and computers galore.
- Beauty: Save on Olaplex, Sol de Janeiro and Moroccanoil.
- Toys: Score major discounts on LEGO, Squishmallows, LOL Surprise and more.
If you still don't know where to start, I took the liberty of rounding up some of the best deals (which also make great gifts) in each category below.
The Best Walmart Fashion Deals
The Best Walmart Kitchen Appliance Deals
Whether you’re Christmas shopping for loved ones or on the hunt for some snazzy upgrades to display on your countertop, there are tons of kitchen appliances on sale at Walmart sure to elevate the most important room of the house. Take the Keurig K-Iced Essentials coffee maker (
$79; $45), which can deliver a delicious cup of cold brew in less than 60 seconds with a push of a button. And if you want to cook like a pro this holiday season, don't skip the Hamilton Beach 10-quart slow cooker ( $82; $65) that comes highly recommended by more than 400 buyers. Dreaming of whipping up fresh soups for dinner and smoothies for breakfast? Now's your chance to nab the beloved Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender ( $700; $585) at a major markdown.
Shop the Kitchen Appliances
The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals
If clean floors are tantamount to your happiness as they are to mine, you're not going to want to miss the discounts on the vacuum cleaners that make the task a whole lot easier. From the fan-favorite Dyson V12 Detect Slim cordless vacuum (
$729; $400), which comes complete with a detangling Motorbar brush head to effortlessly whisk away pet hair, to the BISSELL PowerForce Helix ( $79; $59) with a washable filter and easy-open dirt tank, there are so many must-haves up for grabs. Of course, if you're hoping to never lift a finger, you also can't go wrong with a robot vac, like this Shark Matrix robot vacuum ( $249; $214), which automatically kicks into gear to leave both carpets and hard floors squeaky clean.
The Best Walmart Tech Deals
If you’re not shopping the unbelievable savings on seriously giftable electronics, then you’re not doing the Walmart Black Friday Sale right. Thankfully, I'm here to break down some of my favorite tech deals. First up is the TCL 98” QLED 4K Google TV (
$1,798; $998), with all the smart TV features a gal could want like hands-free voice control and Apple Air Play. Or, for the master crafter in your life, why not treat them to the Cricut Explore bundle ($454; $290), complete with adhesive vinyl sheets, a card kit and more than 30 design templates? Lastly, this 65-inch Govee LED string of lights ( $99; $70) is sure to take your Christmas tree to the next level. Santa’s got nothing on you—or Walmart.
The Best Walmart Beauty Deals
The Best Walmart Toy Deals
Your kiddos have been extra nice this year, which means they deserve everything on their wish list, including this LEGO Speed toy car duo (
$45; $25) and the iconic Barbie Malibu travel set ( $22; $12). And your holiday season would be incomplete without a new puzzle. This Melissa & Doug chunky puzzle ( $14; $7) is great for ages 2 and up. Trust me, these discounted buys are sure to bring the family together in playful fun, and I'd say that's priceless.
Associate Fashion Commerce Editor
- Covers all things fashion and shopping
- Boasts over 23 years of experience as an avid shopper, having secured a personal stylist at Limited Too at the age of four
- Studied English literature, communications and creative writing at the University of San Diego, and completed the Columbia Publishing Course at Columbia University in New York
Associate Sales and Deals Editor
- Stays on top of the best sales and deals across the internet
- Over 3 years of experience in commerce (covering tentpole sales, like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Way Day)
- Studied Journalism at St. John's University
Why You Should Trust Us
PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.