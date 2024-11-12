The Walmart Black Friday Sale Is Overflowing with Deals on Dyson, Vitamix, Olaplex and More, So Prepare to Shop ‘Til You Drop

To put it simply, no one does Black Friday quite like Walmart. If you ask me (a professional deal hunter), the retailer is having one of the biggest sales during the busiest shopping season of the year. Walmart broke its Black Friday 2025 sale into three events, essentially giving shoppers double the chance to save big across all categories, from fashion to home.

The first event kicks off today, Nov. 14, and runs through Nov. 16 as part of Walmart’s Black Friday Deals (find more info on the second two events below). It includes so many incredible brands, it’s honestly hard to name them all here. For these two days you can save up to 70 percent on must haves from Olapex, Vitamix, Philips Norelco and beyond. (BTW, Walmart+ members get first dibs on the deals during the first and second events, so you might want to sign up.)

Ready to shop? Here’s everything you need to know about the first of two 2025 Walmart Black Friday Sales, including the best deals to score now.

Want to save *big* this shopping season? Sign up for our Deal of the Day email to get all the best sales delivered straight to your inbox.