Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Payday Is Seriously Wild

It’s no secret that Hollywood’s biggest stars can command some seriously hefty paychecks. But when you’re Tom Holland starring in a massive Marvel franchise, apparently, those checks come with a lot of zeros. Now, we have a better idea of just how much Holland could make from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

“He will make at least $100 million,” a source told TheWrap.

And that could just be the beginning. Holland’s backend bonus reportedly isn’t capped, meaning there’s no set limit on how much he could ultimately take home.