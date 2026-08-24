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Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Payday Is Seriously Wild

That's a lot of zeros

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 24, 2026
2:00pm
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Anthony Harvey

It’s no secret that Hollywood’s biggest stars can command some seriously hefty paychecks. But when you’re Tom Holland starring in a massive Marvel franchise, apparently, those checks come with a lot of zeros. Now, we have a better idea of just how much Holland could make from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

“He will make at least $100 million,” a source told TheWrap.

And that could just be the beginning. Holland’s backend bonus reportedly isn’t capped, meaning there’s no set limit on how much he could ultimately take home.

According to three insiders, Holland received a $20 million base salary for the film, marking a $10 million increase from his reported payday for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

For the record, just three weeks after its release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed $2 billion globally.

The film follows Peter Parker four years after Doctor Strange’s memory-erasing spell, with an isolated Peter struggling to move forward. He eventually teams up with the Punisher and other allies to take on Jean Grey, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, while also reconnecting with Ned and MJ, played by Holland’s real-life partner, Zendaya.

The couple has now worked together on four Spider-Man films. While reflecting on their first movie, 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland opened up about what it’s like working alongside your significant other.

During an appearance on the Dish for Waitrose podcast, the Marvel star called Zendaya his "saving grace" and the "best thing that's ever happened to me."

He also had a cheeky take on the perks of working together, saying, "Studios love it, one hotel room. Separate drivers. We're not crazy now. Listen, it's work, alright?"

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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