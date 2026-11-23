Taylor Swift was clearly in her proud-wife era over the weekend, cheering on Travis Kelce as he celebrated two touchdowns and his 100th game. But while the singer's excitement was pretty hard to miss, there's one small detail from her game-day appearance that a body language expert thinks is worth a closer look.

Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman recently analyzed footage of Taylor's celebrations on behalf of Casino.ca and while she noted that the singer's happiness appeared completely genuine, she also spotted something interesting about where Taylor's attention was focused.

"Taylor's eyes are looking out towards the game, barely breaking contact with the players, focused on her husband," Honigman explained. She added that Taylor may be at a point in her marriage where "her husband is her whole life, and nobody else matters."