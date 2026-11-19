When I heard Taylor Swift was returning to the CMA Awards stage for the first time in 13 years, I had one expectation: She was going to make it a MOMENT. Think big production, surprise guests, maybe a little theatrical flair. After all, this is Taylor Swift we're talking about. But her return was surprisingly low-key, and I'm still deciding how I feel about it.

Don't get me wrong. The performance had plenty of star power. Swift was joined by an impressive lineup of country music favorites, including Brad Paisley, Sugarland, Little Big Town, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn and Bill Anderson.

She kicked things off with "I Knew It, I Knew You," her contribution to the Toy Story 5 soundtrack, before transitioning into her 2006 hit "Our Song." Keith Urban also joined her onstage, playing banjo.